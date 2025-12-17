Strong Debut: Tata Sierra Draws 70,000+ Bookings On Day One

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoStrong Debut: Tata Sierra Draws 70,000+ Bookings On Day One

Now with the Sierra notching up 70,000 bookings, the buzz has turned into actual interest along with additional 1.35 lakh customers sending their preferred configurations.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bookings for the Tata Sierra have opened recently and on day one of the bookings being started, the Sierra has got more than 70,000 bookings. The Sierra has been one of the most talked about new cars and the car has generated a huge amount of buzz.

Engines, Platform and Features

The Sierra comes with three engines: 1.5L Kryojet Diesel, the 1.5L TGDi Hyperion petrol, and the 1.5L NA Revotron petrol. Prices were announced a few days back and the car comes in multiple variants.

The new Sierra comes in a new platform as well while it has the capability to have AWD in the future. The powertrains are also new in terms of the petrol with the Sierra having a new 1.5 NA petrol and a new 1.5l turbo petrol. The turbo petrol gets a new torque converter gearbox and the NA petrol gets a DCA automatic.

The Sierra also comes with various features and that includes the additional touchscreen for the passenger.


Market Positioning and Demand Outlook

In this competitive segment the Sierra will be battling out with many new cars including the Hyundai Creta plus others like the new Maruti Suzuki Victoris. With so many bookings, the Sierra will have a long waiting period for those who book now.

The petrol versions would be expected to be the major seller for the Sierra too while diesel is also expected to grab a large chunk.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Tata Sierra TATA Sierra
