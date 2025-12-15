Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Mild Hybrid Review: Mileage, Features And Verdict

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Mild Hybrid Review: Mileage, Features And Verdict

It may seem to be down on torque but the 6-speed automatic works very well around it and makes the best use of the power.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
The Victoris has been an interesting car but in AWD form, it showed its versatile nature but how many will buy them? The one which is the most popular is the Mild hybrid 2WD AT. It is priced competitively and gets more features than the strong hybrid which does mean it could be the Victoris to buy. We spent a couple of weeks finding that out and here, the mild hybrid petrol is the same 1.5 unit which develops 103bhp and 139Nm.

It may seem to be down on torque but the 6-speed automatic works very well around it and makes the best use of the power. Which means at low speeds, it is smooth and easy to drive while the steering is light as well. Refinement is very good and that further makes it a relaxing car to drive while at low speeds, the suspension also copes with our roads quite well.

Ride, Handling and Highway Performance

There is a nice combination of ride and handling with decent body control along with a sense of lightness. It is also a bit firm when it goes over really bad roads but else it is calm, smooth and easy. The ground clearance with five passengers was impressive too which helped negotiate some dirt patches while we took it for a road trip.


Maruti Suzuki Victoris Mild Hybrid Review: Mileage, Features And Verdict

Out on the highway with five passengers, the engine does need a bit more power for overtakes but it cruises quite well. Fuel efficiency was 14-15kmpl which is less than the strong hybrid but still quite good.

Features and Value Proposition

The Victoris mild hybrid top-end is very well equipped with an HUD, powered drivers seat, Dolby Atmos which sounds good, cooled seats, 360 degree camera with much clearer views than on the Grand Vitara plus loads more features. The electric handbrake and some features are limited to the mild hybrid while on our drive, the ADAS features worked well while not being intrusive plus the gesture powered tailgate also was very handy even though boot space is just about decent.


Maruti Suzuki Victoris Mild Hybrid Review: Mileage, Features And Verdict

At under Rs 18 lakh, it is the best value variant while having more features too. Yes, the strong hybrid Victoris has more efficiency and performance but unless you do a lot of driving, the mild hybrid AT is the best value Victoris to get.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
