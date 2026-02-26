Free Metro Travel For India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC Match In Chennai: All You Need To Know

Chennai Metro free rides for India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 match: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a special travel incentive for cricket fans on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to ensure a smooth commute for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash between India and Zimbabwe. In collaboration with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), ticket holders for IND vs ZIM Super 8 match can enjoy free metro rides to and from the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

How to Avail Free Ride

IND vs ZIM match ticket is your pass: You do not need a separate metro card or token. The unique QR code printed on your physical or digital match ticket will serve as your travel permit. Simply scan your match ticket at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at any metro station.

Validity: Each ticket is valid for one round trip on match day (Feb 26) between any metro station and Government Estate Station (the closest station to Chepauk Stadium).

Extended Services & Night Operations

To accommodate the crowd after 7:00 PM match, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has adjusted its schedule:

Late Night Trains: Operations have been extended until 12:00 AM (midnight).

Last Train Routes: The final trains will depart from Government Estate at midnight, heading towards both Wimco Nagar Depot and the Chennai Airport.

Interchange Note: If you are traveling after 11:00 PM and need to switch to Green Line (Corridor 2), you must do so at Chennai Central Metro Station.

Pro-Tip for Fans

Government Estate Station will stop allowing entry 10 minutes before the final train's departure. Fans are advised to exit the stadium promptly after the presentation ceremony to ensure they don't miss the last connection.

Must-win game for India!

For India to remain alive in race to semis, they must beat Zimbabwe today and that too with a big margin.

