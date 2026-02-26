Free Metro Travel For India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC Match In Chennai: All You Need To Know

Your match ticket for the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 clash serves as your free metro ride pass. Simply scan the QR code on your ticket at any metro station's fare gates.
Free Metro Travel For India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match In Chennai: All You Need To Know
Fans won’t require a separate metro card or token. The QR code on the physical or digital match ticket itself will act as the valid travel pass.
Chennai Metro free rides for India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 match: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a special travel incentive for cricket fans on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to ensure a smooth commute for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash between India and Zimbabwe. In collaboration with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), ticket holders for IND vs ZIM Super 8 match can enjoy free metro rides to and from the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
How to Avail Free Ride
IND vs ZIM match ticket is your pass: You do not need a separate metro card or token. The unique QR code printed on your physical or digital match ticket will serve as your travel permit. Simply scan your match ticket at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at any metro station.
Validity: Each ticket is valid for one round trip on match day (Feb 26) between any metro station and Government Estate Station (the closest station to Chepauk Stadium).
Extended Services & Night Operations
To accommodate the crowd after 7:00 PM match, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has adjusted its schedule:
Late Night Trains: Operations have been extended until 12:00 AM (midnight).
Last Train Routes: The final trains will depart from Government Estate at midnight, heading towards both Wimco Nagar Depot and the Chennai Airport.
Interchange Note: If you are traveling after 11:00 PM and need to switch to Green Line (Corridor 2), you must do so at Chennai Central Metro Station.
Pro-Tip for Fans
Government Estate Station will stop allowing entry 10 minutes before the final train's departure. Fans are advised to exit the stadium promptly after the presentation ceremony to ensure they don't miss the last connection.
Must-win game for India!
For India to remain alive in race to semis, they must beat Zimbabwe today and that too with a big margin.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I get free metro rides for the India vs Zimbabwe match?
What is the validity of the free metro ride offer?
The free metro ride is valid for one round trip on February 26, 2026. It applies between any metro station and Government Estate Station, which is near the stadium.
Are there extended metro services for the match?
Yes, metro operations are extended until midnight on February 26, 2026. The last trains depart from Government Estate Station at midnight.
What should I do if I need to change lines after 11:00 PM?
If you are traveling after 11:00 PM and need to switch to the Green Line, you must make the interchange at Chennai Central Metro Station.
When should I leave the stadium to catch the last train?
To ensure you don't miss the last train, exit the stadium promptly after the presentation ceremony. Government Estate Station stops entry 10 minutes before the final train's departure.