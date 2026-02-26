Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldCanada Softens Stance On India Ahead Of Mark Carney’s Visit: 'No Longer Links Violent Crimes To India'

Canada Softens Stance On India Ahead Of Mark Carney’s Visit: 'No Longer Links Violent Crimes To India'

Mark Carney is set to begin 10-day India visit to reset ties, with trade talks and security cooperation high on agenda after Nijjar row.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 08:23 AM (IST)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will embark on a ten-day official visit to India from February 26 to March 7, in what is being viewed as a major attempt to restore stability in bilateral ties after a prolonged period of diplomatic tension. The trip is expected to lay the groundwork for renewed political trust and expanded economic engagement between Ottawa and New Delhi.

Carney’s itinerary begins in Mumbai, where he will interact with top industry leaders to discuss expanding trade and investment partnerships. He will then travel to New Delhi for formal talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2.

Focus On Trade, Technology & Strategic Sectors

The high-level meetings are likely to prioritize cooperation in clean energy, artificial intelligence, defence manufacturing, and advanced technologies. A central agenda item will be efforts to fast-track negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at enhancing bilateral commerce and facilitating greater market access for businesses in both countries.

Canadian officials have highlighted India’s expanding economic footprint and growing geopolitical relevance, positioning it as a key partner in Ottawa’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy.

'India No Longer Linked To Violent Crimes': Shift In Ottawa’s Position

Ahead of the visit, the Toronto Star reported what appears to be a notable recalibration in Canada’s official stance. Citing a senior government source, the newspaper stated, "The federal government now believes India is no longer linked to violent crimes in Canada, a senior official said Wednesday, during a briefing ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s highly anticipated trip to that country."

It further reported, "The statement came during a briefing with journalists ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s highly anticipated trip to India, with senior government officials describing progress in security talks and collaboration between Ottawa and New Delhi."

Background: Diplomatic Fallout Over Nijjar Case

Relations between the two nations deteriorated sharply following Ottawa’s allegations of Indian involvement in the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen associated with the Khalistan movement. The accusations, which India firmly rejected, triggered a diplomatic standoff that saw expulsions of officials in 2024 and a near-freeze in formal engagement.

The change in political leadership after Carney’s Liberal Party secured victory in April 2025 created an opening for rapprochement. His visit is therefore being closely monitored in both countries, with policymakers and analysts assessing whether it can mark the beginning of a durable reset.

Related Video

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Canada INDIA Mark Carney
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Canada Softens Stance On India Ahead Of Mark Carney’s Visit: 'No Longer Links Violent Crimes To India'
Canada Softens Stance On India Ahead Of Mark Carney’s Visit: 'No Longer Links Violent Crimes To India'
World
Modi More Than A Friend: Netanyahu As He Thanks Indian PM For Standing By Israel’s Side
Modi More Than A Friend: Netanyahu As He Thanks Indian PM For Standing By Israel’s Side
World
Bangladesh police’s northwestern chief orders re-arrest of Awami League activists
Bangladesh police’s northwestern chief orders re-arrest of Awami League activists
World
Modi ‘more than a friend’, says Netanyahu as he thanks Indian PM for standing by Israel’s side
Modi ‘more than a friend’, says Netanyahu as he thanks Indian PM for standing by Israel’s side
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget