Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will embark on a ten-day official visit to India from February 26 to March 7, in what is being viewed as a major attempt to restore stability in bilateral ties after a prolonged period of diplomatic tension. The trip is expected to lay the groundwork for renewed political trust and expanded economic engagement between Ottawa and New Delhi.

Carney’s itinerary begins in Mumbai, where he will interact with top industry leaders to discuss expanding trade and investment partnerships. He will then travel to New Delhi for formal talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2.

Focus On Trade, Technology & Strategic Sectors

The high-level meetings are likely to prioritize cooperation in clean energy, artificial intelligence, defence manufacturing, and advanced technologies. A central agenda item will be efforts to fast-track negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at enhancing bilateral commerce and facilitating greater market access for businesses in both countries.

Canadian officials have highlighted India’s expanding economic footprint and growing geopolitical relevance, positioning it as a key partner in Ottawa’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy.

'India No Longer Linked To Violent Crimes': Shift In Ottawa’s Position

Ahead of the visit, the Toronto Star reported what appears to be a notable recalibration in Canada’s official stance. Citing a senior government source, the newspaper stated, "The federal government now believes India is no longer linked to violent crimes in Canada, a senior official said Wednesday, during a briefing ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s highly anticipated trip to that country."

It further reported, "The statement came during a briefing with journalists ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s highly anticipated trip to India, with senior government officials describing progress in security talks and collaboration between Ottawa and New Delhi."

Background: Diplomatic Fallout Over Nijjar Case

Relations between the two nations deteriorated sharply following Ottawa’s allegations of Indian involvement in the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen associated with the Khalistan movement. The accusations, which India firmly rejected, triggered a diplomatic standoff that saw expulsions of officials in 2024 and a near-freeze in formal engagement.

The change in political leadership after Carney’s Liberal Party secured victory in April 2025 created an opening for rapprochement. His visit is therefore being closely monitored in both countries, with policymakers and analysts assessing whether it can mark the beginning of a durable reset.