Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic May Get 50% Cheaper From March

India’s market for anti-obesity medicines is expected to undergo a significant shift in 2026, with prices of leading weight-loss injections likely to fall sharply. Industry estimates indicate that widely used drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, both based on the active ingredient semaglutide, will begin facing generic competition from March 21 after the patent expires a day earlier.

Semaglutide treatments have witnessed strong demand worldwide for managing obesity and type 2 diabetes. In India, the segment is valued at nearly Rs 1,400 crore and has been expanding rapidly. With patent protection ending, several domestic drugmakers including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Natco Pharma are preparing to introduce lower-cost generic versions. Analysts believe this competition could reduce current prices by as much as 50%, improving affordability for patients dealing with obesity and related health conditions.

Why the Patent Expiry Is Significant

Semaglutide belongs to a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. Initially developed to regulate blood sugar in people with diabetes, it has also demonstrated substantial weight-loss benefits when prescribed and monitored by doctors. Global health bodies, including the World Health Organization, have consistently highlighted obesity as a major risk factor for heart disease, diabetes and hypertension, underscoring the importance of medical interventions alongside lifestyle changes.

Until now, semaglutide-based injections have been marketed by their original developer, Novo Nordisk, at premium prices, reflecting research and development costs. In India, branded versions have remained expensive since launch, limiting access for many eligible patients. The end of patent exclusivity opens the door for Indian pharmaceutical companies to manufacture generics, increasing supply and driving price competition.

How Much Could Prices Drop?

Market experts expect that once generics are introduced in late March, monthly costs for starter doses could decline to approximately Rs 3,500–Rs 4,000, compared to current branded prices that have been significantly higher. Some companies have already indicated plans for immediate launches once the patent lapses, with competitive pricing strategies that may include discounts of 50–60% in the early phase.

As more manufacturers enter the segment in the months following the initial rollout, further price corrections are possible. Analysts suggest that a mix of broader market reach and aggressive pricing could transform these therapies from niche, high-cost treatments into more widely accessible medical options.

Public Health Impact

Lower prices could have meaningful public health implications in India, where obesity and diabetes rates continue to rise. Data from the International Diabetes Federation show that India has one of the largest populations of adults living with diabetes, highlighting the urgent need for effective and affordable treatment options.

GLP-1–based medications not only aid weight reduction but can also improve blood sugar control and lower certain cardiovascular risks when used appropriately. However, healthcare professionals stress that these injections are not a substitute for long-term lifestyle measures. Diet, exercise and regular medical supervision remain essential components of sustained weight management.

Experts caution that while greater affordability may boost uptake, these drugs should be prescribed by qualified practitioners and integrated into a comprehensive treatment plan to ensure safety and effectiveness.