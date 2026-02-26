‘Unintentional’: NCERT Regrets Corruption In Judiciary Chapter, Announces Revision Of Textbook

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has pulled back its newly rolled-out Class 8 Social Science textbook after strong reservations were voiced by the Supreme Court regarding a chapter that referred to corruption in the judiciary. The decision follows pointed observations from the apex court over how the institution was depicted in the academic material.

In a formal communication, the council described the inclusion of the controversial section as “completely unintentional”. It stressed that the judiciary remains a revered constitutional pillar and reaffirmed that there was no motive to compromise the stature or credibility of any constitutional authority.

Supreme Court Voices Firm Disapproval

The matter intensified after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant delivered stern remarks in open court. Expressing strong displeasure, he stated, “I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution. At any cost, I will not permit it. Howsoever high it may be, the law will take its course. I know how to deal with it,” he said in strong remarks from the bench.

The unequivocal message from the bench indicated that the court viewed the issue as one affecting institutional integrity, prompting immediate corrective measures.

Textbook To Be Rewritten, Says NCERT

Following the controversy, National Council of Educational Research and Training confirmed that the chapter would undergo a complete revision. The exercise, it said, would involve consultations with domain experts and the appropriate authorities to ensure that the content remains balanced and aligned with constitutional values.

An official added, "NCERT reiterates that the objective of the new textbooks is to strengthen constitutional literacy, institutional respect, and informed understanding of democratic participation amongst students. There is no intent to question or diminish the authority of any constitutional body,"

The council further stated, "As part of its continuous review process, NCERT remains open to constructive feedback. And hence, the same shall be re-written, with consultation of the appropriate authority, as necessary, and would be made available to students of Class 8 accordingly on the commencement of academic session 2026-27,"

The revised edition is scheduled to be introduced at the beginning of the 2026–27 academic year.

Debate Over Balance In Curriculum

The development also attracted remarks from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who questioned the selective lens adopted in the chapter. He observed that while the judiciary was examined on the issue of corruption, similar scrutiny was not extended to politics, the bureaucracy, or other public institutions.

According to Singhvi, the absence of broader institutional references gave the impression of imbalance.

