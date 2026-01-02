Tata Punch Facelift Launch In A Few Days: New Looks And Features?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After the Sierra launch, Tata Motors is launching its next product which is the all new Punch being the ICE version.

The all new Punch has been long awaited and this would be an extensive facelift. This is the first time that the Punch gets an extensive facelift while the design will be similar to the EV version.

What Changes Can Be Expected?

Major cosmetic tweaks would be done in terms of the exterior as well as the interiors. The exterior would be all new with a tweaked front bumper plus new headlamps while there would be new alloy wheels as well.





The rear styling would be changed as well for the Punch facelift. The other changes would revolve around the interior where there would be a bigger touchscreen as well as inclusion of new features like ventilated seats and a 360 degree camera.

The new Punch will also get a new steering wheel with the illuminated logo and it will also get the phygital controls similar to the other new Tata SUVs.

The powertrain would remain the same and the Punch will not get a more powerful petrol engine for now as the current engine will continue.

Hence the gearbox options would continue as well.

The new Punch will be a big change in terms of the features and the design where the updates were needed although a turbo petrol would an interesting addition if done.

The Punch has been one of the best selling Tata SUVs and till now has received a mild features update while this would be a major one.