Tata Punch Facelift 2026: Every New Feature You Need To Know

HomeAutoTata Punch Facelift 2026: Every New Feature You Need To Know

Tata gives the Punch its biggest upgrade yet with more safety, larger screens, connected tech, sunroof and a new turbo petrol engine, making it feel closer to higher-segment SUVs.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
The new Tata Punch facelift will be available with Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S trims while there would be a big upgrade in terms of features and the inclusion of a turbo petrol powertrain. However, the big new highlights include the feature additions.
 
The new Punch for starters will get 6 airbags as standard compared to the two that the previous version got. The new Punch will also get a larger 10.25 inch touchscreen along with a new 7inch digital instrument cluster. Plus there is a new 360 degree camera and a blind view monitor too. The dashboard also has a touch-based climate control panel while like on the Sierra there is an extended thigh support feature too. 
 
Other features include LED headlights, foglamps, DRLs, new alloy wheels, rear ac vents, centre armrest, drive modes, rear defogger and a day/night interior rearview mirror plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a driver seat which is height adjustable. There is also connected car technology and an electric sunroof with voice assist. 
 
The new Punch will be available standard with a naturally aspirated petrol engine while now for the first time it will also be equipped with a turbo petrol engine as well with a six speed manual gearbox. The standard Punch will get an AMT automatic option as well as like before. There will also be a CNG option like before although only with a manual gearbox only. The new Punch is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the current model. Stay tuned for more details from the launch.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Auto
