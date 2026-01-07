Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoTata Harrier Petrol Prices Out: Should You Buy Or Avoid

Tata Harrier Petrol Prices Out: Should You Buy Or Avoid

Like the Safari, some ergonomic issues remain which isn't there on the Sierra but the Harrier has more power than the Sierra while being larger as well.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Along with the Safari, the Harrier also gets the 170bhp 1.5l turbo petrol and that makes the Harrier now a stronger proposition. Prices are now out and it starts at Rs 12.8 lakh while top-end versions retail at Rs 23.2 lakh and Rs 24.6 lakh for the Red Dark versions.. As in the Safari, the turbo petrol is smooth and gives it enough power which means it now is a stronger contender. The looks and the tough suspension remains a strong point as well. The new engine is smoother and more silent than the diesel while as in Safari, efficiency isn't bad as well. With the petrol, the Harrier now can occupy a larger segment. 

Plus, with Tata adding more features and the new interior, the cabin feels more premium too. Like the Safari, some ergonomic issues remain which isn't there on the Sierra but the Harrier has more power than the Sierra while being larger as well. Hence to counter the more weight of the Harrier, there is more power from the 1.5l turbo which is the most likeable petrol engine yet from Tata Motors. The Harrier petrol over the diesel makes sense for the smoother performance, being silent and quicker. Yes the diesel is more efficient and has more range but the petrol is the one engine to get the more smoother powertrain. Being lighter than the diesel Harrier also makes this the ideal choice being quicker plus which should make this a more nimble car. Hence for better performance, toughness and go anywhere ability the Harrier petrol is a good choice while it won't be as efficient as the diesel though.

Frequently Asked Questions

What engines are available for the Harrier?

The Harrier is available with a 170bhp 1.5L turbo petrol engine. It also continues to offer a diesel engine option.

What are the price ranges for the Harrier?

The Harrier starts at Rs 12.8 lakh. The top-end versions retail for Rs 23.2 lakh and Rs 24.6 lakh for the Red Dark versions.

How does the new turbo petrol engine perform?

The new 1.5L turbo petrol engine is smooth, silent, and provides ample power. It makes the Harrier a stronger contender and offers quicker acceleration.

Are there any ergonomic issues with the Harrier?

Yes, like the Safari, some ergonomic issues remain in the Harrier. However, it offers more power than the Sierra.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Harrier Price Tata Harrier Petrol Tata Harrier Turbo Petrol Tata Motors SUV Harrier Vs Diesel Tata Harrier Features Indian SUV Market
