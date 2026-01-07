Tata Harrier Petrol Prices Out: Should You Buy Or Avoid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Along with the Safari, the Harrier also gets the 170bhp 1.5l turbo petrol and that makes the Harrier now a stronger proposition. Prices are now out and it starts at Rs 12.8 lakh while top-end versions retail at Rs 23.2 lakh and Rs 24.6 lakh for the Red Dark versions.. As in the Safari, the turbo petrol is smooth and gives it enough power which means it now is a stronger contender. The looks and the tough suspension remains a strong point as well. The new engine is smoother and more silent than the diesel while as in Safari, efficiency isn't bad as well. With the petrol, the Harrier now can occupy a larger segment.

Plus, with Tata adding more features and the new interior, the cabin feels more premium too. Like the Safari, some ergonomic issues remain which isn't there on the Sierra but the Harrier has more power than the Sierra while being larger as well. Hence to counter the more weight of the Harrier, there is more power from the 1.5l turbo which is the most likeable petrol engine yet from Tata Motors. The Harrier petrol over the diesel makes sense for the smoother performance, being silent and quicker. Yes the diesel is more efficient and has more range but the petrol is the one engine to get the more smoother powertrain. Being lighter than the diesel Harrier also makes this the ideal choice being quicker plus which should make this a more nimble car. Hence for better performance, toughness and go anywhere ability the Harrier petrol is a good choice while it won't be as efficient as the diesel though.