All-New Tata Punch Turbo: Power Increase And Transmission Details

The all new Tata Punch is due for launch soon and the interesting feature is the addition of a turbo petrol engine. The Punch till now has been solely available with a naturally aspirated petrol engine but now the new Punch will come with a turbo petrol engine. The iTurbo badge is teased in the latest details shared by Tata Motors.

The new Punch will likely get a 1.2l turbo petrol and that will increase the power to 110bhp while also increasing the torque figure. The new Punch turbo petrol will come with a 6 speed manual gearbox only while an automatic wont be available most likely.

Power, Positioning and Variants

The new turbo petrol engine will give the Punch more performance and make this small SUV much quicker. An automatic gearbox option won't be offered on the Punch Turbo engine because that would further increase the price tag further while pushing it into the Nexon territory.

The new Punch turbo petrol would be now more powerful than some of its competition with its 110bhp engine. The new turbo petrol engine will be available in the flagship variant with a manual gearbox only.





Pricing Expectations and Launch Timeline

The addition of a turbo petrol in the Punch answers the need for more power in this small SUV while it will make the Punch more premium plus expand its buyer base. The Punch turbo petrol will cost more than the standard naturally aspirated petrol version though but the extra performance could be worth it. More details would be spilled soon closer to the launch.