Tata Punch EV Facelift To Have More Features Than Petrol Model?

Tata isn't done with the Punch and with the launch of the facelifted combustion engined Punch the carmaker is now readying the electric model of the same. The Punch EV is the most affordable electric SUV from Tata Motors and is positioned below the Nexon EV hence it is an important launch.

Design Updates And Exterior Changes

The new Punch EV will get some of the tweaks as seen with the Punch petrol but there would be some specific changes to the EV. Styling wise the Punch EV will have some design changes over the ICE version with a tweaked front end and a new rear styling look. The design would be futuristic and would be an update of the current Punch EV.

The Punch EV will also get EV spec wheels for greater aerodynamic efficiency.

Interior Updates And New Features

The interiors would also be new with a new design although the larger screens would still be there. The Punch EV could get new features like ADAS which is not there on the Punch ICE while there would be a 360 degree camera plus more. The Punch EV is expected to debut new and more premium features which would differentiate it further.

Powertrain, Pricing And Launch Timeline

The battery pack of the Punch EV facelift will remain the same with the current options being given. The Punch EV with these new looks and updated features plus technology will have a slightly higher price but the Punch EV remains one of the most attainable EV SUVs.

The car would be launched within a few days on the 20th of this month.