Tata Curvv Series X Starts From Under Rs 10 Lakh With More Features 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Curvv Series X adds more features across variants.

Lower trims now offer 10.25-inch screen, climate control.

Three engine choices available, automatic variants are now cheaper.

Tata has revealed the Curvv Series X where the lineup of variants get more features for mid and lower trims while it starts at under Rs 10 lakh.

The top end is Rs 19 lakh.

Trims have seen a revised pricing while there are more Dark edition tricks.





Curvv X Series Features

The Series X means more features have been taken from top variants which means features like the 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen is now offered from Pure X while getting features like climate control, auto fold mirrors and more.

There are rear ac vents and reclining seats while the rear seat itself is now a tad more spacious with the front seat back being modified and the rear seat being moved lower.

The topend Curvv gets a 12.3 inch touchscreen and ventilated seats while the rear seats now have passive ventilation (not active ventilation).

There is also a gesture powered tailgate and more.





The Curvv Series X has three engine options with a 1.2 litre turbo petrol and a direct injection turbo petrol which makes more power along with a 1.5l diesel.

There is a manual and a dual clutch gearbox too. The variant lineup includes Smart X, Pure X, Pure X+, Pure X+ Dark, Creative X+, Creative X+ Dark, Accomplished X, Accomplished X Dark and Accomplished X+, Accomplished X+ Dark. Getting an automatic version of the Curvv is now cheaper.





With this Curvv sales could improve with the Series X adding in more value for the price you pay.

The Curvv is spotted between the Nexon and the Sierra while the Sierra sales have been growing, the Curvv sales have been down recently with intense competition within the Tata range.