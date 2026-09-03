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English NewsAutoTata Curvv Series X Starts From Under Rs 10 Lakh With More Features 

Tata Curvv Series X Starts From Under Rs 10 Lakh With More Features 

There are rear ac vents and reclining seats while the rear seat itself is now a tad more spacious with the front seat back being modified and the rear seat being moved lower. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Curvv Series X adds more features across variants.
  • Lower trims now offer 10.25-inch screen, climate control.
  • Three engine choices available, automatic variants are now cheaper.

Tata has revealed the Curvv Series X where the lineup of variants get more features for mid and lower trims while it starts at under Rs 10 lakh. 

The top end is Rs 19 lakh. 

Trims have seen a revised pricing while there are more Dark edition tricks. 


Tata Curvv Series X Starts From Under Rs 10 Lakh With More Features 

Curvv X Series Features

The Series X means more features have been taken from top variants which means features like the 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen is now offered from Pure X while getting features like climate control, auto fold mirrors and more. 

There are rear ac vents and reclining seats while the rear seat itself is now a tad more spacious with the front seat back being modified and the rear seat being moved lower. 

The topend Curvv gets a 12.3 inch touchscreen and ventilated seats while the rear seats now have passive ventilation (not active ventilation). 

There is also a gesture powered tailgate and more. 


Tata Curvv Series X Starts From Under Rs 10 Lakh With More Features 

The Curvv Series X has three engine options with a 1.2 litre turbo petrol and a direct injection turbo petrol which makes more power along with a 1.5l diesel. 

There is a manual and a dual clutch gearbox too. The variant lineup includes Smart X, Pure X, Pure X+, Pure X+ Dark, Creative X+, Creative X+ Dark, Accomplished X, Accomplished X Dark and Accomplished X+, Accomplished X+ Dark. Getting an automatic version of the Curvv is now cheaper. 


Tata Curvv Series X Starts From Under Rs 10 Lakh With More Features 

With this Curvv sales could improve with the Series X adding in more value for the price you pay. 

The Curvv is spotted between the Nexon and the Sierra while the Sierra sales have been growing, the Curvv sales have been down recently with intense competition within the Tata range.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the starting and top-end prices for the Tata Curvv Series X?

The Tata Curvv Series X starts at under Rs 10 lakh. The top-end variant is priced at Rs 19 lakh.

What new features are available in the mid-range variants of the Curvv Series X?

Mid-range variants now include features like a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, climate control, and auto-fold mirrors. These features are offered from the Pure X trim onwards.

How has the rear passenger comfort been improved in the Curvv Series X?

Rear comfort is enhanced with AC vents and reclining seats. The rear seat is also more spacious due to a modified front seat back and a lower rear seat position.

What engine and transmission options are available for the Tata Curvv Series X?

The Curvv Series X offers three engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, a direct injection turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel. It comes with both manual and dual-clutch gearbox choices.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Features Tata Curvv Tata Curvv Series X Starts From Under Rs 10 Lakh Tata Curvv Price Range
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