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English NewsAutoFerrari Universo Exhibition Brings All Ferraris To India Like F80, Luce And La Ferrari

Ferrari Universo Exhibition Brings All Ferraris To India Like F80, Luce And La Ferrari

From the F50 and LaFerrari to the F80 and electric Luce, Ferrari's Universo exhibition in India brings together cars from across its history.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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  • Latest road cars and Ferrari's first electric car Luce.

Ferrari has brought its Universo exhibition to India, with the event opening at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka. The exhibition brings the world of Ferrari to India, allowing visitors to see some of the best offerings from the brand.

The massive exhibition is spread across multiple halls, featuring Ferrari's road cars, hypercars and racing machines from different eras.

From Formula 1 To Le Mans: Ferrari's Racing Heritage

The exhibition begins with a Formula 1 race car and a Le Mans race car. Visitors can then see GT3 racing cars, showcasing Ferrari's presence across different forms of motorsport.


Ferrari Universo Exhibition Brings All Ferraris To India Like F80, Luce And La Ferrari

Classic Ferraris Take The Spotlight

The classic section features cars such as the iconic Ferrari F50 hypercar and the Daytona, a classic from the brand's history. The exhibition also includes a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti that toured India many years ago.


Ferrari Universo Exhibition Brings All Ferraris To India Like F80, Luce And La Ferrari

Ferrari Hypercars: LaFerrari To F80

The Ferrari hypercar section begins with the LaFerrari, a limited-edition hypercar powered by a V12 engine.

The final exhibit is the F80 hypercar, the latest addition to Ferrari's lineup of limited-edition hypercars.


Ferrari Universo Exhibition Brings All Ferraris To India Like F80, Luce And La Ferrari

Latest Ferrari Cars On Display

Another hall features Ferrari's latest cars, including the Purosangue SUV, which comes with four doors and a V12 engine. The exhibition also showcases the latest 12Cilindri Manuale, which brings the manual gearbox back to Ferrari's latest cars.

Other cars on display include the Testarossa Spider with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the Amalfi Spider.


Ferrari Universo Exhibition Brings All Ferraris To India Like F80, Luce And La Ferrari

Ferrari Luce Makes Its India Showcase

Among the latest products is the new Luce, Ferrari's first electric car, which is being showcased in India. It has a range of more than 500 km, produces more than 1,000 bhp and features four motors.

The Luce is one of the most talked-about new cars from Ferrari, and the exhibition has also given the brand an opportunity to showcase its first electric car in India.


Ferrari Universo Exhibition Brings All Ferraris To India Like F80, Luce And La Ferrari

Ferrari Universo Brings Past And Present Together

The Universo India exhibition features Ferraris from the past and present, alongside racing cars from the brand's various motorsport programmes. The showcase brings together Ferrari's heritage, limited-edition hypercars, latest road cars and racing machines under one roof.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any classic Ferrari models featured at the exhibition?

Yes, the exhibition highlights classic Ferraris such as the iconic F50 hypercar and the Daytona. It also includes the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, which toured India many years ago.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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Ferrari Ferrari Universo
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