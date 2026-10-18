Renault Duster Hybrid First Look Review: Will It Give 29 Kmpl?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Multi-mode gearbox, electric city drive, and refreshed cabin details.

Renault has finally launched the Duster hybrid and the pricing has taken us by surprise since it undercuts the other hybrids while also being more fuel efficient. The new Duster Hybrid is priced between Rs 16.9 to Rs 19.4 lakh with bookings being at Rs 21,000.

Renault Duster Hybrid: Engine, Gearbox And Performance

The talking point is the Mukti more automatic gearbox and the 1.4 kWh battery pack plus the two electric motors while there is a larger 1.8l petrol which combined make 160 bhp. 0-100 km/h is 9.1 seconds while the all important fuel efficiency is 29 kmpl.

There are three trims Evolution, Techno and Emotion and these prices are introductory limited to all deliveries till December 31, 2026.









Multi-Mode Gearbox And Hybrid Driving Modes

The gearbox is interesting since it uses a multi mode which includes electric gears and petrol gears where there are four petrol and two electric gears. There are six modes including electric, series and parallel hybrid plus petrol.

Features, Suspension And Braking

Other details include frequency-dependent dampers at the front and rear plus it comes with four-wheel disc brakes.

Renault says that the majority of the city driving would be in electric and you would get 1400km per full tank.

Design Changes And Cabin Updates

Cosmetic changes include an illuminated DUSTER logo integrated into the grille plus a new dune brown leatherette set upholstery with features like front ventilation and 6-way power adjust on Emotion variant. The Techno variant gets new desert beige semi-leatherette upholstery. It has new headrest design too.





Space, Practicality And Expected Real-World Mileage

The Duster hybrid seems well priced and space isn't too changed from the standard Duster along with boot capacity.

The real world mileage though won't be 29 but we can expect 20 kmpl plus while a review is coming soon so stay tuned.