Renault Duster Hybrid Vs Toyota Hyryder: Price And Fuel Efficiency Compared

Strong hybrids are becoming popular, with dependency on diesel engines shrinking. However, the choices in this segment have so far been limited, with Toyota and Maruti Suzuki being the main players offering strong hybrids. Now, Renault has introduced the Duster strong hybrid at an aggressive price of Rs 16.99 lakh. Let's see how the Hyryder and the Duster hybrid stack up.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Toyota Hyryder Hybrid: Engine And Performance

The Duster hybrid has a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery, delivering a maximum system power output of 160 PS and peak motor torque of 208 Nm. The main talking point is its mileage of 29 kmpl (ARAI).





In comparison, the Hyryder hybrid has a TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that develops 92 hp and 122 Nm of torque, while it gets an eCVT gearbox. The engine is combined with an electric motor that makes 79 hp and 141 Nm of torque, while the combined output is 114 hp.

The strong hybrid system gets a 177.6V lithium-ion battery, while the claimed efficiency is 27.97 kmpl.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Toyota Hyryder Hybrid: Mileage And Features

The full-tank range of the Duster hybrid is also higher than that of the Hyryder, with both offering a range of over 1,000 km.

Looking at the comparison, the Hyryder has lower efficiency and less power, while the Duster hybrid also moves ahead in the features department. The Duster hybrid gets a Formula 1-inspired multi-mode automatic gearbox with two electric and four petrol gears, offering 15 drive combinations, which means the driving experience would be different.

At Rs 16.99 lakh, the Duster hybrid undercuts the Hyryder hybrid in India and offers more in terms of efficiency as well. Currently, the Duster hybrid is one of the most affordable strong hybrid options and would be crucial for India.