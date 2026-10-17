Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Review: Fastest CNG SUV?

CNG is never associated with performance as normally CNG mode means less power. Here, Mahindra has done it different with the ZNG version of the XUV 3XO producing the same amount of power as in normal petrol mode.

This has been possible due to ECU mapping while the turbo petrol engine here develops 111 bhp and 200Nm which is same in CNG mode as well. The car can also switch to petrol when CNG is low. There is no automatic as there is a sole 6 speed manual gearbox. Efficiency is 24.7 km/kg.

Twin-Cylinder Setup And Boot Space

To save boot space the 3XO ZNG has a twin cylinder packaging and it's under the boot floor which saves space. The boot space of the 3XO ZNG maybe small at 270l but it's still better than nothing.









Performance And Driving Experience

The performance is surprising. In CNG mode it is strong performance which you like and there is plenty of low end torque. The 6 speed manual is light and so is the clutch. Thanks to the turbo petrol, the acceleration is smooth and there is plenty of performance. The lack of a dip in performance is the best bit. The tough suspension also helps matters.

Pricing And How It Compares With Rivals

While being slightly more expensive than its rivals at the starting price, the XUV 3XO ZNG is easily the most powerful and you can basically drive in CNG mode all of the time which is the USP. This new variant does make more sense than the diesel XUV 3XO.

Mahindra's Performance-Focused CNG Approach

While Mahindra isn't known for CNG cars it has clearly bought igs own performance angle to the equation and it does stand out as a result.