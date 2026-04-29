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HomeAutoCan JSW Motors Challenge Toyota, Mahindra In India’s SUV Battle?

Can JSW Motors Challenge Toyota, Mahindra In India’s SUV Battle?

For JSW to be successful offering tech loaded cars at an attractive price plus looking at the after sales experience is also important.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JSW Motors to launch soon, focusing solely on SUVs.
  • First model: premium hybrid SUV, Jetour T2, to rival Fortuner.
  • Later models will target mass premium segment with other EVs.

JSW Motors is due for launch soon in a few months time and while the launch is nearing, JSW Motors is readying its arsenal of new products. These new products would be from the Chery stables which is a Chinese giant with various brands. JSW Motors will bring what's suitable and cherry pick the cars.

SUV-Only Strategy and Rivals

The big question is whether the brand has what it takes to rival Toyota and Mahindra. Both Toyota and Mahindra are SUV focussed brands- Mahindra more so as it does not sell anything else. JSW Motors will only make SUVs as well and won't sell anything else.

Its first product would be a premium plug-in hybrid SUV which is the Jetour T2 and it will be a Fortuner rival while later products would target the mass premium space with the iCaur V3, Jaecoo J5 and more.

JSW Motors will go the top down approach but while the brand is new, the technology is proven and from a global perspective brings cars which are on sale in other markets too.


Can JSW Motors Challenge Toyota, Mahindra In India’s SUV Battle?

Challenges and Market Positioning

Hence, for JSW to be successful offering tech loaded cars at an attractive price plus looking at the after sales experience is also important. As we move higher up, reliability, resale and other factors are there too which explains why the Fortuner sells so much despite not really offering much in terms of features.

Mahindra would be a bigger rival with tech loaded EVs and the price war it is playing- something JSW will also have to do. However, for now, looking at the products, JSW Motors has what it takes to gatecrash the SUV party.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is JSW Motors' product strategy?

JSW Motors will adopt an SUV-only strategy, focusing on bringing cherry-picked models from the Chery stables to the market.

What will be JSW Motors' first product?

Their first product will be a premium plug-in hybrid SUV, the Jetour T2, positioned as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner.

Who are JSW Motors' main rivals?

JSW Motors will primarily rival established SUV-focused brands like Toyota and Mahindra, with Mahindra being a significant competitor due to its EV offerings.

How does JSW Motors plan to succeed in the market?

Success will depend on offering tech-loaded cars at attractive prices and ensuring a positive after-sales experience, similar to how established players like Fortuner achieve strong sales.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Mahindra Toyota JSW Motors
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