Can JSW Motors Challenge Toyota, Mahindra In India’s SUV Battle?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JSW Motors to launch soon, focusing solely on SUVs.

First model: premium hybrid SUV, Jetour T2, to rival Fortuner.

Later models will target mass premium segment with other EVs.

JSW Motors is due for launch soon in a few months time and while the launch is nearing, JSW Motors is readying its arsenal of new products. These new products would be from the Chery stables which is a Chinese giant with various brands. JSW Motors will bring what's suitable and cherry pick the cars.

SUV-Only Strategy and Rivals

The big question is whether the brand has what it takes to rival Toyota and Mahindra. Both Toyota and Mahindra are SUV focussed brands- Mahindra more so as it does not sell anything else. JSW Motors will only make SUVs as well and won't sell anything else.

Its first product would be a premium plug-in hybrid SUV which is the Jetour T2 and it will be a Fortuner rival while later products would target the mass premium space with the iCaur V3, Jaecoo J5 and more.

JSW Motors will go the top down approach but while the brand is new, the technology is proven and from a global perspective brings cars which are on sale in other markets too.





Challenges and Market Positioning

Hence, for JSW to be successful offering tech loaded cars at an attractive price plus looking at the after sales experience is also important. As we move higher up, reliability, resale and other factors are there too which explains why the Fortuner sells so much despite not really offering much in terms of features.

Mahindra would be a bigger rival with tech loaded EVs and the price war it is playing- something JSW will also have to do. However, for now, looking at the products, JSW Motors has what it takes to gatecrash the SUV party.