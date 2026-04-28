Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoHyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift brings a larger 84 kWh battery with a claimed 690km range, updated styling, and new features, though prices have risen to Rs 55.7 lakh.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ioniq 5 facelift gets bigger 84kWh battery, 690km range.
  • New dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless charging, updated ADAS.
  • Price increased but offers better range than rivals.

The Ioniq 5 facelift gains a new look and more range while the price too has jumped to Rs 55.7 lakh. The biggest talking point is the larger 84kwh battery pack with 690km range which takes the fight to newer rivals like the Tesla Model Y and the Mercedes-Benz CLA. The platform remains the same but the styling is new with updated bumper designs.

The earlier 72.6 kwh battery pack now gets replaced with an 84 kwh battery pack which makes it one of the most efficient EVs around while we expect the single motor version to develop 229bhp.


Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features

Interior Updates and Features

Inside, there are bigger changes with dual 12.3 inch screens, a new steering wheel with new wireless charging pad, more buttons and added features like a heated steering wheel. It gets the latest infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in car payment for charging like the Creta EV and more. ADAS features have been added too.


Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features

Price and Market Positioning

Prices of the car have indeed jumped from the earlier Ioniq 5 but remain less than the more expensive Kia EV6. The more expensive EV6 is in fact having less range than the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 has sold in decent numbers in India and while prices have gone up, the range has also as well which is more than other EVs at this price. Some other attributes remain which includes more spacious interiors and the rear seat features well along with the sustainable cabin.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key upgrades in the Ioniq 5 facelift?

The Ioniq 5 facelift features a new look, a larger 84kWh battery pack offering 690km of range, and updated interior features like dual 12.3-inch screens and a new steering wheel.

How does the new Ioniq 5's range compare to rivals?

The Ioniq 5's new 84kWh battery pack provides a 690km range, positioning it competitively against newer rivals such as the Tesla Model Y and Mercedes-Benz CLA.

What interior changes have been made to the Ioniq 5?

Inside, the Ioniq 5 now boasts dual 12.3-inch screens, a redesigned steering wheel with wireless charging, more physical buttons, and added features like a heated steering wheel and ADAS.

How has the price of the Ioniq 5 changed?

The price of the Ioniq 5 has increased with the facelift, but it remains less expensive than the Kia EV6, which paradoxically offers less range.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features
Auto
Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Launch Soon With Near 1,000 km Range
Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Launch Soon With Near 1,000 km Range
Auto
Too Hot For A Convertible? BMW M440i Switches To Coupe In 18 Seconds
Too Hot For A Convertible? BMW M440i Switches To Coupe In 18 Seconds
Auto
MG Majestor Challenges Fortuner’s Dominance - Is This The Big Rival?
MG Majestor Challenges Fortuner’s Dominance - Is This The Big Rival?
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions
Breaking News: Tension at Jamia University Over Alleged RSS Event, Students Stage Protest
Breaking News: India Brings Back Dawood Aide Salim Dola from Turkey
Politics: Bengal Poll Tension Escalates as Ajay Pal Sharma Seen Reprimanding Election Officials
Bengal Election Firestorm: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan’s “Threat Video” Sparks Major Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget