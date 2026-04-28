Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ioniq 5 facelift gets bigger 84kWh battery, 690km range.

New dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless charging, updated ADAS.

Price increased but offers better range than rivals.

The Ioniq 5 facelift gains a new look and more range while the price too has jumped to Rs 55.7 lakh. The biggest talking point is the larger 84kwh battery pack with 690km range which takes the fight to newer rivals like the Tesla Model Y and the Mercedes-Benz CLA. The platform remains the same but the styling is new with updated bumper designs.

The earlier 72.6 kwh battery pack now gets replaced with an 84 kwh battery pack which makes it one of the most efficient EVs around while we expect the single motor version to develop 229bhp.





Interior Updates and Features

Inside, there are bigger changes with dual 12.3 inch screens, a new steering wheel with new wireless charging pad, more buttons and added features like a heated steering wheel. It gets the latest infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in car payment for charging like the Creta EV and more. ADAS features have been added too.





Price and Market Positioning

Prices of the car have indeed jumped from the earlier Ioniq 5 but remain less than the more expensive Kia EV6. The more expensive EV6 is in fact having less range than the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 has sold in decent numbers in India and while prices have gone up, the range has also as well which is more than other EVs at this price. Some other attributes remain which includes more spacious interiors and the rear seat features well along with the sustainable cabin.