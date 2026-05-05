Explorer
Congress To Support TVK In Tamil Nadu: Sources
The Congress is set to announce its support for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, according to sources.
Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and K. C. Venugopal are expected to address a press conference shortly, where the formal announcement is likely to be made.
The development comes amid ongoing efforts to form the government in Tamil Nadu following a fractured mandate, with TVK emerging as the single-largest party but falling short of a majority.
Before You Go
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
Congress To Support TVK In Tamil Nadu: Sources
Election
Vijay Blushes In Tamil Nadu Election Prediction Video; Pooja Hegde’s Forecast Goes Viral
Election
Omar Abdullah Questions INDIA Bloc Role, Says TMC-Congress Clash In Bengal ‘Unfortunate’
Election
If Mamata Refuses To Resign, Can The Governor Remove Her? What The Rules Say
Advertisement
Election
6 Photos
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: From Sourav Ganguly To Mithun Chakraborty, Celebs Cast Their Vote
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by