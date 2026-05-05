Congress To Support TVK In Tamil Nadu: Sources

The Congress is set to announce its support for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, according to sources.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and K. C. Venugopal are expected to address a press conference shortly, where the formal announcement is likely to be made.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts to form the government in Tamil Nadu following a fractured mandate, with TVK emerging as the single-largest party but falling short of a majority.