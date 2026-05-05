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HomeElectionCongress To Support TVK In Tamil Nadu: Sources

Congress To Support TVK In Tamil Nadu: Sources

By : Sneha | Updated at : 05 May 2026 08:11 PM (IST)

The Congress is set to announce its support for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, according to sources.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and K. C. Venugopal are expected to address a press conference shortly, where the formal announcement is likely to be made.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts to form the government in Tamil Nadu following a fractured mandate, with TVK emerging as the single-largest party but falling short of a majority.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
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