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HomeNewsWorld'We Don’t Want A Fight, But…': US Issues Open Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

'We Don’t Want A Fight, But…': US Issues Open Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

US says it will protect shipping under “Project Freedom” amid Iran ceasefire, but avoids escalation. Warns of military response if disrupted; calls mission defensive despite reported attacks.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 05 May 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US ensures safe passage for ships, avoids direct conflict.
  • Project Freedom protects vital oil routes, operating defensively.

Amid a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Washington has said it is taking steps to protect commercial shipping while avoiding escalation. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “We do not want a fight. Iran claims control over the strait, but that is not the case,” he said, describing Iran as the primary aggressor in the situation.

He also said that the US does not seek a broader or direct conflict but warned that any attempt by Iran to disrupt “Project Freedom” would be met with military force.

What is ‘Project Freedom’?

Hegseth said “Project Freedom” is a naval mission launched during the tenure of Donald Trump. Its objective is to ensure safe passage for vessels through one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes. He added that the operation is limited in scope and does not require US forces to enter Iranian airspace or territorial waters.

‘Defensive And Temporary Mission’

The Pentagon chief described “Project Freedom” as a purely defensive and time-bound operation aimed at protecting commercial vessels from potential threats. He said two US ships have already passed safely through the route under this mission, though some vessels were forced to turn back due to restrictions at Iranian ports.

Separate From Ceasefire

Hegseth clarified that the operation does not signal the end of the ongoing ceasefire between the US and Iran. “The ceasefire remains in place. This is a separate and independent mission,” he said, urging Iran to act with restraint.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine alleged that Iran has carried out multiple attacks on commercial vessels and US forces in recent weeks. He accused Tehran of attempting to disrupt global supply chains and exert economic pressure.

Incidents Since Ceasefire

According to US officials, Iran has fired at commercial ships nine times and seized two container vessels since the ceasefire. More than ten attacks on US forces have also been reported. The military, however, described these as “low-level provocations”, adding that any decision on a wider conflict would rest with political leadership.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Project Freedom?

Project Freedom is a US naval mission aimed at ensuring safe passage for commercial vessels through a major oil shipping route. It was launched during the Trump administration.

What is the US's objective with Project Freedom?

The US objective is to protect commercial shipping and prevent Iran from disrupting the route. They aim to avoid escalation and do not seek a broader conflict.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Iran Ceasefire Iran War US Iran War US Iran Peace Talk Project Freedom
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