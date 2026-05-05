Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained

In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory with 207 seats, reducing the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) to around 80 seats and ending its 15-year rule under Mamata Banerjee. This outcome marks a historic shift: the first time a right-of-centre party has formed the government in the state since provincial elections began in 1937. Voter turnout reached a record 92.93%, reflecting deep public engagement and pent-up frustration.

The result was not merely an electoral defeat but a silent storm of accumulated grievances. Women, long a core TMC constituency, turned away in significant numbers due to perceived failures in safety and justice. Urban middle classes and rural voters alike expressed exhaustion with governance failures.

The TMC’s reliance on administrative control, local muscle, and vote-bank politics backfired as anti-incumbency peaked. Key triggers included the RG Kar medical college incident, widespread allegations of syndicate raj and cut-money culture, deteriorating law and order, and the erosion of support even among Muslims who had been taken for granted.

These factors converged to dismantle the party’s once-formidable grassroots machinery. What follows is an analysis of the core reasons behind this dramatic reversal.

RG Kar Incident: TMC’s Role Under Scrutiny

The August 2024 rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital became a watershed moment. The brutal crime, followed by allegations of institutional cover-up, vandalism of the protest site by alleged TMC-linked miscreants, and the swift reappointment of the college principal (facing corruption charges) to another post, ignited sustained protests.

Doctors demanded justice, and ordinary citizens, particularly women, joined “Reclaim the Night” marches, highlighting systemic failures in women’s safety.

The TMC government’s response-initial police handling, resistance to full transparency, and perceived protection of influential figures-fuelled perceptions of impunity.

Even after the main accused received a life sentence, public anger persisted because broader questions about hospital administration, political interference in medical institutions, and a “North Bengal lobby” allegedly close to the party remained unaddressed.

This incident resonated far beyond Kolkata, affecting rural and semi-urban areas where women voters weighed personal security against earlier welfare schemes.

In the elections, this translated into a visible shift. The victim’s mother contesting from Panihati symbolised how the case became a direct political battleground against a TMC citadel.

Women’s safety concerns, amplified by other incidents like those in Sandeshkhali, eroded the TMC’s traditional edge among female voters. Urban professionals and students, already frustrated with job scarcity, saw the episode as emblematic of deeper governance decay.

The protests weakened the party’s cadre dominance in public spaces and exposed cracks even in its organizational strongholds.

Losing Touch With People

After its 2011 victory on the promise of “Ma, Mati, Manush” and subsequent consolidation post-2016, the TMC under Mamata Banerjee increasingly centralised power. The party’s operations shifted from organic mass contact to controlling police, administration, and local institutions.

This top-down approach distanced leadership from everyday concerns like unemployment, migration for jobs, and crumbling infrastructure.

Schemes such as cash transfers and Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) initially built loyalty but showed diminishing returns as aspirations grew.

Youth migration continued unabated, and industrial revival remained elusive amid frequent Centre-state tensions. The TMC’s reliance on bureaucracy and police to manage politics created an image of an insulated regime, out of sync with ground realities.

By 2026, this hubris-evident in post-2021 assertions of dominance-mirrored the Left’s 2006 overconfidence that preceded its decline.

Voters across demographics noted the absence of genuine engagement. Rural areas, once loyal due to welfare outreach, felt neglected as local TMC functionaries prioritised control over service delivery.

Urban voters, hit by economic stagnation, viewed the party as more focused on retaining power than addressing civic issues. This gradual alienation turned silent discontent into a decisive rejection.

Goons, Corruption And Syndicate Raj

One of the most visceral reasons for TMC’s rout was its entrenched culture of extortion and muscle power. “Syndicate raj”-where local TMC-affiliated groups allegedly controlled everything from construction materials to public works, demanding “cut money” (commissions)-permeated daily life.

Reports and public discourse highlighted how no sector operated without bribes or middlemen linked to the party.

Atrocities by local goons, including land grabs, threats to businesses, and suppression of dissent, created widespread fear. Post-poll violence complaints from previous cycles lingered in public memory, reinforcing narratives of lawlessness.

Corruption scandals in recruitment, education, and health sectors compounded the damage. Even welfare schemes reportedly suffered deductions at the local level, alienating beneficiaries.

This underbelly eroded the TMC’s moral authority. Businessmen, small contractors, and common citizens alike suffered, fostering resentment that cut across caste and community lines.

In 2026, voters prioritised ending this “jungle raj” over continuity, viewing BJP as a cleaner alternative despite its own challenges. The party’s failure to curb its local excesses proved fatal.

Muslim Vote Assumptions, Law And Order Slide

The TMC had long banked on solid Muslim support, which helped it gain power in 2011 and sustain it. Over time, however, this constituency was taken for granted.

Limited representation in key institutions (e.g., police force percentages stagnating or declining) and perceptions of uneven development fueled quiet disillusionment.

In 2026, Muslim votes fragmented toward the Left-ISF alliance, Congress, and smaller parties like AJUP, spoiling TMC prospects in several marginal seats and enabling BJP gains even in Muslim-dominated areas.

Compounding this was the broader collapse of law and order. Sandeshkhali highlighted issues of alleged sexual violence and land encroachment by TMC leaders.

Infiltration concerns, attacks on officials, and frequent clashes portrayed a state where ordinary citizens felt unsafe. The Election Commission’s interventions, including transfers and voter list revisions, underscored governance breakdowns, though TMC contested them.

High turnout reflected a collective desire for change amid this perceived anarchy.

Together, these elements-symbolised by RG Kar, systemic rot, and demographic-political miscalculations-created an unstoppable anti-incumbency wave.

The TMC’s 15-year rule, once defined by resilience against the Left, ended in silence as voters chose accountability over familiarity.

Bengal’s new chapter begins with immense expectations for restoring order, jobs, and trust. Whether the BJP delivers remains to be seen, but the mandate was unambiguous: the storm had broken.

Sayantan Ghosh teaches journalism at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. He is on X as @sayantan_gh.

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