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HomeNewsUS President Trump Congratulates PM Modi On BJP’s Historic Bengal Victory

US President Trump Congratulates PM Modi On BJP’s Historic Bengal Victory

Trump congratulates PM Modi on BJP’s Bengal win; global media calls it a major political shift and a significant boost ahead of future elections.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 May 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US President Trump congratulated PM Modi on BJP's Bengal win.
  • BJP secured first-ever government in West Bengal.
  • International media highlighted the historic, strategic victory.

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the BJP's landmark victory in West Bengal, marking a major political shift in the state. According to a statement from the White House, spokesperson Kush Desai confirmed that Trump praised Modi’s leadership and described India as “fortunate” to have him at the helm. The message follows a recent phone call between the two leaders, underscoring growing international interest in India’s electoral developments.

BJP's Landmark Bengal Victory

Reacting to the victory, PM Modi described the result as the beginning of a “new era” for West Bengal. Addressing supporters in New Delhi, he said the mandate reflects a decisive shift towards governance focused on development, trust and a fear-free environment. He also invoked the vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, stating that decades of political wait have ended and the people have now given the BJP an opportunity to realise that vision.

Also Read: 'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally

Historic Shift

The BJP’s victory is significant as it marks the party’s first time forming a government in West Bengal, traditionally a stronghold of the TMC. The party managed to expand its support base across both urban and rural regions, breaching long-standing political barriers and altering the state’s electoral landscape.

Global Reaction

The outcome has drawn widespread international media attention. Outlets such as BBC described it as one of Modi’s toughest electoral victories, while The Guardian highlighted it as the result of sustained political strategy and leadership over several years. Analysts cited a combination of anti-incumbency sentiment and an effective campaign as key factors.

Meanwhile, Reuters noted that the win could accelerate the BJP’s policy agenda, including infrastructure expansion and broader legislative reforms, potentially strengthening its position ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Deutsche Welle also pointed out that the BJP is poised to form its first government in the state, signalling a major shift in India’s political map.

Also Read: If Mamata Refuses To Resign, Can The Governor Remove Her? What The Rules Say

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election Breaking News ABP Live West Bengal Assembly Election Results West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026
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