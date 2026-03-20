Skoda Kushaq 1.0 8-Speed Automatic Review: Smoother, Faster, Better?

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A gearbox is quite overlooked mostly in terms of buying decision with the engine taking more choice but more than anything the type of gearbox influences the car's dynamic behaviour a lot. There are many types of automatic gearbox options but generally torque converter automatics make more sense for India which the Kushaq further points out.

Kushaq Automatic Driving Verdict

The new Kushaq facelift has a new 8-speed torque converter automatic which replaces the 6-speed with the 115bhp 1.0 TSI turbo petrol. The 1.5 TSI continues with a DSG. The focus here would be on the 1.0 8-speed TC and boy, this new gearbox impresses from the word go.

It is smoother and has a strong creep function but generally in low speed driving, this new gearbox helps in a more relaxed driving style plus there is less lag compared to the 1.0 6-speed too. The engine is also quite refined at low speeds and generally for a 3 cylinder, the 1.0 Kushaq is amongst the most refined.





Put your foot down and lag is less now with more immediate response while only the engine gets slightly noisy. Shift to S and it is much quicker in shifts while the paddles help matters too. Cruising at high speeds also is smoother and is more effortless now with this 8-speed.

Another big change is the fuel efficiency which is now much improved at 12-13 kmpl in the real world. Upshifts and generally, this new gearbox is faster, smoother and a big change for the 1.0.





Further dynamic traits include a near perfect steering with enough feedback for the driver along with agile handling which makes it a fun SUV to drive. It is more compact, agile and a clear driver's car. The suspension also copes well on our roads with some of the typical European edge.

Exterior and Interior Changes

This is a facelift that looks different for one and it is not a mild one. The new grille which is illuminated, new headlamps and the overall look is more premium while the Skoda lettering being illuminated further adds a dash of flash. The Kushaq is smaller than rivals but looks premium now with enough charisma to match rivals.





The interiors are the typical high quality materials we expect but now the digital driver display is better, infotainment system is crisper and new features like a panoramic sunroof, rear massager, front parking sensors and more finally close the gap with rivals.

However, there is no powered handbrake and there is no 360 degree camera which is sorely missed given the rear camera display isn't great. Seat comfort is top notch but the rear seat is better for two passengers while the massage function really does work well.





Worth Buying?

Overall, the new Kushaq with the 8-speed TC clearly is ahead of other SUVs in terms of the driving experience but the new features makes it a better all rounder too. Yes, it still misses out on some key equipment which is needed but as a driver's car within the sub 20 lakh price bracket the new Kushaq with this 1.0 8 speed AT carves out its own place amongst the crowded segment that it occupies in.