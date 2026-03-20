Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoSkoda Kushaq 1.0 8-Speed Automatic Review: Smoother, Faster, Better?

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 8-Speed Automatic Review: Smoother, Faster, Better?

The Kushaq facelift gets a new 8-speed torque converter automatic, replacing the 6-speed with the 115bhp 1.0 TSI turbo petrol engine.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A gearbox is quite overlooked mostly in terms of buying decision with the engine taking more choice but more than anything the type of gearbox influences the car's dynamic behaviour a lot. There are many types of automatic gearbox options but generally torque converter automatics make more sense for India which the Kushaq further points out.

Kushaq Automatic Driving Verdict

The new Kushaq facelift has a new 8-speed torque converter automatic which replaces the 6-speed with the 115bhp 1.0 TSI turbo petrol. The 1.5 TSI continues with a DSG. The focus here would be on the 1.0 8-speed TC and boy, this new gearbox impresses from the word go.

It is smoother and has a strong creep function but generally in low speed driving, this new gearbox helps in a more relaxed driving style plus there is less lag compared to the 1.0 6-speed too. The engine is also quite refined at low speeds and generally for a 3 cylinder, the 1.0 Kushaq is amongst the most refined.


Skoda Kushaq 1.0 8-Speed Automatic Review: Smoother, Faster, Better?

Put your foot down and lag is less now with more immediate response while only the engine gets slightly noisy. Shift to S and it is much quicker in shifts while the paddles help matters too. Cruising at high speeds also is smoother and is more effortless now with this 8-speed.

Another big change is the fuel efficiency which is now much improved at 12-13 kmpl in the real world. Upshifts and generally, this new gearbox is faster, smoother and a big change for the 1.0.


Skoda Kushaq 1.0 8-Speed Automatic Review: Smoother, Faster, Better?

Further dynamic traits include a near perfect steering with enough feedback for the driver along with agile handling which makes it a fun SUV to drive. It is more compact, agile and a clear driver's car. The suspension also copes well on our roads with some of the typical European edge.

Exterior and Interior Changes

This is a facelift that looks different for one and it is not a mild one. The new grille which is illuminated, new headlamps and the overall look is more premium while the Skoda lettering being illuminated further adds a dash of flash. The Kushaq is smaller than rivals but looks premium now with enough charisma to match rivals.


Skoda Kushaq 1.0 8-Speed Automatic Review: Smoother, Faster, Better?

The interiors are the typical high quality materials we expect but now the digital driver display is better, infotainment system is crisper and new features like a panoramic sunroof, rear massager, front parking sensors and more finally close the gap with rivals.

However, there is no powered handbrake and there is no 360 degree camera which is sorely missed given the rear camera display isn't great. Seat comfort is top notch but the rear seat is better for two passengers while the massage function really does work well.


Skoda Kushaq 1.0 8-Speed Automatic Review: Smoother, Faster, Better?

Worth Buying?

Overall, the new Kushaq with the 8-speed TC clearly is ahead of other SUVs in terms of the driving experience but the new features makes it a better all rounder too. Yes, it still misses out on some key equipment which is needed but as a driver's car within the sub 20 lakh price bracket the new Kushaq with this 1.0 8 speed AT carves out its own place amongst the crowded segment that it occupies in.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of automatic gearbox is recommended for Indian driving conditions, and which car exemplifies this?

Torque converter automatics make more sense for India. The Kushaq facelift further points this out with its new 8-speed torque converter automatic.

How does the new 8-speed torque converter automatic in the Kushaq 1.0 TSI compare to the older 6-speed version?

The new 8-speed TC is smoother, has a stronger creep function, and offers less lag for a more relaxed low-speed driving experience. It also provides quicker shifts in S mode.

What are the improvements in the Kushaq's driving dynamics with the new gearbox and other features?

The 8-speed TC makes high-speed cruising smoother and more effortless. The steering is near perfect with good feedback, and handling is agile, making it a fun driver's car.

What are the notable exterior and interior enhancements in the new Kushaq facelift?

The facelift features a new illuminated grille, updated headlamps, and illuminated Skoda lettering for a more premium look. Interior upgrades include a better digital display, crisper infotainment, and new features like a panoramic sunroof.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 20 Mar 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skoda Skoda Kushaq Kushaq Automatic Review
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Skoda Kushaq 1.0 8-Speed Automatic Review: Smoother, Faster, Better?
Skoda Kushaq 1.0 8-Speed Automatic Review: Smoother, Faster, Better?
Auto
Skoda Kushaq 1.0 AT Review: Does New 8-Speed Make A Real Difference?
Skoda Kushaq 1.0 AT Review: Does New 8-Speed Make A Real Difference?
Auto
EVs Overtake Diesel? BMW i3’s 900km Range Stuns Industry
EVs Overtake Diesel? BMW i3’s 900km Range Stuns Industry
Auto
Audi A2 Electric Hatchback Launch Soon, To Be Brand’s Most Affordable Car
Audi A2 Electric Hatchback Launch Soon, To Be Brand’s Most Affordable Car
Advertisement

Videos

World News: Mohan Bhagwat calls for peace amid rising global conflicts
Breaking News: Student clash turns violent at Varanasi college, firing reported
Big Breaking: Canada drops allegations against India in diplomatic shift
Breaking News: Benjamin Netanyahu appears, denies death rumors amid war
Breaking News: Clashes erupt at Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of Eid amid restrictions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget