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HomeNewsAnnamalai Announces 'Heart-To-Heart' Social Media Interaction Tomorrow

Annamalai Announces 'Heart-To-Heart' Social Media Interaction Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai has announced a social media interaction on Friday amid speculation over his future in the party.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 08:22 PM (IST)

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai on Thursday announced that he will interact with the public on social media at 12 noon on Friday. In a post on X, Annamalai said he looked forward to sharing his thoughts and having an "open, heart-to-heart conversation", a statement that comes as speculation continues over his political future and reports suggesting he may resign from the BJP.

"Tomorrow at 12 Noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation," Annamalai wrote.

Resignation Speculation

Earlier in the day, sources indicated that Annamalai was likely to resign from the BJP on Friday. He is currently in New Delhi and was awaiting a response from the party leadership before returning to Tamil Nadu.

Sources had also said that Annamalai was expected to address a press conference on Friday, where he could make a significant announcement regarding his political future.

The latest social media post has further fuelled curiosity about his next move, with supporters and political observers closely tracking developments.

Also Read: 'Please Wait': Annamalai's Remark Sparks Buzz Over Possible Exit From BJP

Exit Buzz Grows

Several regional media reports have claimed that Annamalai may be exploring the launch of a new political outfit tentatively named 'Makkal Shakti Iyakkam'. However, there has been no official confirmation from the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief regarding such plans.

Annamalai served as Tamil Nadu BJP president between 2021 and 2025 and is widely credited with expanding the party's visibility in the state. During his tenure, he emerged as one of the BJP's most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu and played a key role in strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

Reports have also suggested that he was unhappy with the BJP's alliance strategy involving the AIADMK during the recent Assembly election. Some of his supporters have claimed he was not given the prominence they expected during the campaign, leading to dissatisfaction within sections of his camp.

With a social media interaction and a social media interaction scheduled for Friday, attention remains firmly fixed on whether Annamalai's next announcement could mark a major turning point in Tamil Nadu politics.

Also Read: Inside Scoop: Annamalai Meets Amit Shah Amid Resignation Buzz, No Exit Yet

Before You Go

Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Annamalai ABP Live Tamil NAdu Annamalai Resignation BJP
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