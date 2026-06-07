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HomeAutoNew Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Petrol Review: Is It Worth Buying?

New Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Petrol Review: Is It Worth Buying?

The Renault Duster 1.0 turbo-petrol is positioned as a budget-friendly compact SUV, while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol remains the pick of the range for performance and convenience.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

The new Duster comes with a 1.0l turbo petrol and a 1.3l turbo petrol. The 1.0l turbo petrol has a claimed efficiency of 19.41 kmpl.

This is the entry-level Duster in the range and while rivals come with a naturally aspirated unit, the Duster comes with a turbo petrol option right from the start. The engine is three-cylinder though unlike the 1.5 NA petrol on something like a Creta.

The Duster 1.0 turbo petrol with 100bhp also does not come with any automatic at all, which is a miss as while there is a 6-speed manual gearbox, an automatic is what many people also want.


New Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Petrol Review: Is It Worth Buying?

Lack of Automatic Hurts Appeal

In terms of efficiency too, the Duster 1.0 does a decent job but there are more efficient 1.0 turbo petrols. The Duster 1.0 then makes sense if you want a Duster on a tighter budget as lack of an automatic hurts its case.

The 1.3l turbo petrol is a better buy while automatics are offered with every rival along the range. Renault should bring an automatic version we feel.

Why the 1.3L Turbo Makes More Sense

The key strengths of the Duster include its ride quality, toughness and the features list while the 1.3l turbo is the one to get.

The 1.0 would be for those who need a compact SUV on a budget but it's worth doing the stretch in budget to get the 1.3l turbo.

The 1.0 is priced aggressively though from Rs 10.4 lakh to Rs 13.4 lakh and could be considered as a budget compact SUV.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Renault Renault Duster
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