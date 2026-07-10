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English NewsAutoNissan Tekton Vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV Offers More?

Nissan Tekton Vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV Offers More?

The Tekton gets two turbo petrol engines with a 100 bhp 1.0l turbo petrol with a 6 speed manual and a 160bhp 1.3l turbo petrol with either a 6 speed manual gearbox or a 7 speed wet clutch DCT.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tekton and Seltos compared as compact SUV segment rivals.
  • Seltos is longer/wider; Tekton has more ground clearance/boot.
  • Tekton offers two turbo petrols; Seltos has petrol/diesel engines.

With the new Tekton, let's compare it with one of the newest launches in this space which is the Kia Seltos. The Seltos has been a popular SUV and would be one of the main rivals for the Tekton as Nissan positions itself again in the compact SUV segment.

Which Car Is Bigger?

The Seltos is longer and wider than the Tekton while it also has a longer wheelbase too. That said the Tekton has more ground clearance and has a bigger boot as well.


Nissan Tekton Vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV Offers More?

Which Is More Powerful?

The Tekton gets two turbo petrol engines with a 100 bhp 1.0l turbo petrol with a 6 speed manual and a 160bhp 1.3l turbo petrol with either a 6 speed manual gearbox or a 7 speed wet clutch DCT. The Seltos has a 115bhp 1.5 NA petrol and a 150 bhp 1.5l turbo petrol with CVT and DCT options along with a manual gearbox. There is a diesel engine option too with the Seltos with a 115bhp unit with manual plus a torque converter automatic gearbox.

ALSO READ: Kia Gears Up For Double Launch: Syros EV And Sorento Hybrid Coming Soon

Which Car Has More Features?

Both cars are feature packed with dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, ventilated seats and more. The Seltos has an HUD, more adjustments for the electric seats and more. That said the Tekton has a powered tailgate opener and powered passenger seat too.

Which Car Is More Value For Money?

The Tekton is cheaper here with a starting price of Rs 10.4 lakh to Rs 18.5 lakh. The Seltos is considerably more expensive at Rs 11 lakh starting to Rs 22 lakh. 

ALSO READ: Using E20 Petrol? Govt Says You May Get Less Mileage, But There’s A Catch

Frequently Asked Questions

Which vehicle is larger between the Tekton and the Seltos?

The Seltos is longer and wider with a longer wheelbase. However, the Tekton offers more ground clearance and a larger boot.

What engine options are available for the Tekton?

The Tekton features two turbo petrol engines: a 100 bhp 1.0L and a 160 bhp 1.3L. These come with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed wet clutch DCT for the 1.3L.

How do the prices of the Tekton and Seltos compare?

The Tekton is more affordable, with prices ranging from Rs 10.4 lakh to Rs 18.5 lakh. The Seltos is more expensive, starting at Rs 11 lakh and going up to Rs 22 lakh.

What unique features does the Tekton offer compared to the Seltos?

The Tekton uniquely offers a powered tailgate opener and a powered passenger seat. Both vehicles share many features like dual-zone climate control, ADAS, and ventilated seats.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Kia Kia Seltos Nissan Nissan Tekton
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