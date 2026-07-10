Nissan Tekton Vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV Offers More?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tekton and Seltos compared as compact SUV segment rivals.

Seltos is longer/wider; Tekton has more ground clearance/boot.

Tekton offers two turbo petrols; Seltos has petrol/diesel engines.

With the new Tekton, let's compare it with one of the newest launches in this space which is the Kia Seltos. The Seltos has been a popular SUV and would be one of the main rivals for the Tekton as Nissan positions itself again in the compact SUV segment.

Which Car Is Bigger?

The Seltos is longer and wider than the Tekton while it also has a longer wheelbase too. That said the Tekton has more ground clearance and has a bigger boot as well.





Which Is More Powerful?

The Tekton gets two turbo petrol engines with a 100 bhp 1.0l turbo petrol with a 6 speed manual and a 160bhp 1.3l turbo petrol with either a 6 speed manual gearbox or a 7 speed wet clutch DCT. The Seltos has a 115bhp 1.5 NA petrol and a 150 bhp 1.5l turbo petrol with CVT and DCT options along with a manual gearbox. There is a diesel engine option too with the Seltos with a 115bhp unit with manual plus a torque converter automatic gearbox.

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Which Car Has More Features?

Both cars are feature packed with dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, ventilated seats and more. The Seltos has an HUD, more adjustments for the electric seats and more. That said the Tekton has a powered tailgate opener and powered passenger seat too.

Which Car Is More Value For Money?

The Tekton is cheaper here with a starting price of Rs 10.4 lakh to Rs 18.5 lakh. The Seltos is considerably more expensive at Rs 11 lakh starting to Rs 22 lakh.

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