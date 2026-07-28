Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Vs XUV 7XO: Gap Is Less Now?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahindra Scorpio N facelift launches 15th, packed with features.

It gains larger touchscreen, digital cluster, and ADAS suite.

New additions significantly close feature gap with XUV 7XO.

Mahindra has updated it's popular Scorpio N with more features and it will launch this car on the 15th of this month as part of its yearly tradition of launching new products on this date.

The new Scorpio N is a facelift and not a new car while it will come with a new touchscreen which is much larger than the current unit and a digital instrument cluster plus more features too.

Scorpio N Facelift Features

The new 10.25 inch touchscreen is bigger and finally gets the latest infotainment system which is also found on other Mahindra cars.

The infotainment system will also support a new 360 degree camera too.

The air vents are new as well and the design has been changed along with some of the switchgear.

The new Scorpio N facelift will also get a new ADAS suite of features plus a new look steering wheel design too.

Other feature additions include a panoramic sunroof, 12 speaker audio system and more.

It will have a dual zone climate control, powered driver seat and ventilated seats too.

What Gaps Have Been Closed?

That means the big feature gap between the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Scorpio N has been reduced but the difference is still there with the XUV 7XO having some more features still.

The Scorpio N will also maintain its same engine lineup including a turbo petrol and a diesel with automatic as well as manual on offer.

The XUV 7XO is still more feature loaded like with the triple screens but the Scorpio N facelift has closed the gap now.

The new Scorpio N facelift will launch soon in a few days time and we expect a small price hike for the same.