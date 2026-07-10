Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ministry acknowledged E20 fuel economy dip, highlighted multiple benefits.

Extensive consultations, rigorous testing preceded E20 rollout nationwide.

Field data, automakers confirm no major E20 vehicle issues.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday acknowledged that motorists may experience a 3-5 per cent reduction in fuel economy in some vehicles running on E20 petrol. However, it maintained that mileage is only one aspect of fuel performance, highlighting several technical and environmental advantages of higher ethanol blending.

According to the ministry, E20 fuel delivers a higher octane rating, improved anti-knock properties, faster combustion, smoother acceleration, better pickup and cleaner engine operation compared with conventional petrol.

The clarification comes amid ongoing discussions around the nationwide rollout of petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol.

Govt Says E20 Rollout Followed Extensive Industry Consultations

The ministry said the transition to E20 was not implemented abruptly and was preceded by years of consultations with stakeholders across the automotive and fuel sectors, reported IANS.

It noted that discussions on E10 compatibility began as early as 2020-21, enabling India to achieve its target of 10 per cent ethanol blending (E10) in June 2022, five months ahead of the timeline set under the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2020-21.

For the E20 programme, the consultation process was even more comprehensive, the ministry said. Automobile manufacturers, component suppliers, testing agencies and research institutions were all involved, while the Inter-Ministerial Committee's (IMC) roadmap had remained in the public domain since 2021.

According to the ministry, the roadmap provided a calibrated approach towards achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending.

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Vehicle Performance, Durability And Emissions Examined

The ministry said every critical aspect of vehicle performance was evaluated before introducing E20 fuel.

Testing covered material compatibility, engine calibration, fuel systems, drivability, durability, emissions and fuel efficiency to ensure vehicles were prepared for the transition.

It further stated that automobile manufacturers had been actively involved throughout the process and had supported the rollout only after being satisfied with the outcomes.

"Had automobile manufacturers not been fully satisfied with the results, they would never have stood behind the product or honoured vehicle warranties," the ministry said in its statement.

It added that virtually every manufacturer currently continues to honour warranties for both older and newer vehicles because they were part of the consultation process.

Field Data Shows No Major Issues, Says Ministry

Citing industry feedback, the ministry said Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older vehicles that were not E20-certified, and reported no E20-related corrosion, abnormal wear or damage to component life.

It added that Hero MotoCorp had reported similar experiences in real-world usage.

According to the ministry, such field data provides stronger evidence than isolated anecdotal claims regarding the impact of ethanol-blended fuel.

Cleaner Fuel With Lower Carbon Emissions

Beyond vehicle performance, the ministry highlighted E20's environmental benefits.

It said E20 fuel generates negligible particulate emissions while reducing lifecycle carbon emissions by around 40 per cent.

"In short, it is a cleaner, higher-quality and more efficient fuel than either E10 or pure petrol," the ministry stated.

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Why E20 Cannot Be Compared With Premium Petrol

Responding to comparisons with premium petrol, the ministry said the two products serve different purposes and should not be viewed as equivalents.

Premium petrol, it explained, is a niche product sold in limited volumes and at a higher price because specialised performance-enhancing additives are blended into the fuel.

Maintaining separate nationwide distribution networks for pure petrol, E10 and E20 would be significantly more complex than supplying premium fuels, the ministry noted.

The ministry also underlined the scale of investment supporting India's ethanol blending programme.

According to the statement, public sector banks have financed nearly Rs 1 lakh crore annually in ethanol production and related infrastructure over recent years.

These investments have helped establish dedicated ethanol plants, distilleries, storage facilities and logistics networks required to meet the country's blending targets.