Nissan Tekton First Look: Can This Value-Focused SUV Become Nissan’s Biggest Hit In India?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nissan Tekton launched, targeting India's competitive SUV segment.

Tekton boasts bold design, premium interior, competitive pricing.

Features capable turbo-petrol engines, high 212mm ground clearance.

Lacks hybrid, diesel, or naturally aspirated engine options.

Nissan has unveiled the Tekton, a model expected to play a pivotal role in driving the brand’s sales in India. Positioned as a key product in the company’s line-up, the SUV enters a fiercely competitive segment with a focus on value, premium styling and a strong feature list.

At first glance, the Tekton makes an immediate impression with its bold proportions and commanding road presence. Inspired by the Nissan Patrol’s design language, the SUV combines clean styling with muscular lines, giving it a distinctive appearance that stands out in its class.

Beyond its exterior appeal, the Tekton aims to attract buyers with competitive pricing, a well-equipped cabin and multiple turbo-petrol engine options. While it gets several things right, there are also a few areas where it falls short compared with some of its rivals.

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Design, Interior and Features Stand Out

The Tekton's exterior design is one of its strongest highlights. Its generous dimensions, clean styling and Patrol-inspired proportions create a confident stance that gives the SUV considerable road presence.

Inside, the cabin delivers a premium impression. The interior colour scheme enhances the overall ambience, while the layout includes a healthy mix of physical buttons and modern technology. Nissan has also equipped the Tekton with a comprehensive list of features, allowing it to compete strongly with rivals, with some equipment surpassing what competing models offer.

Another positive is the overall build quality. The paint finish appears to be of a high standard, and the vehicle's overall quality meets expectations for its segment.





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Competitive Pricing and Capable Powertrain

Pricing is another major strength for the Tekton. Nissan has positioned the SUV below several rival compact SUVs, making it an attractive value-for-money proposition for buyers seeking a feature-rich offering without stretching their budget.

Under the bonnet, the Tekton is offered with twin-turbo petrol engines and a turbo-petrol option from launch. The flagship 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine produces more power than several competitors, while the wet-clutch dual-clutch automatic transmission complements the powertrain effectively.

Practicality also receives attention. With 212 mm of ground clearance, the Tekton is well-suited to tackling uneven roads and rough driving conditions, offering more clearance than many competing SUVs.





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Missing Options Could Limit Its Appeal

Despite its strengths, the Tekton does have some shortcomings. Unlike the Duster, it is not available with a hybrid powertrain. While such a system would likely have increased the vehicle's price, Nissan appears to have prioritised affordability for its target market.

The SUV also misses out on a diesel engine, which remains available on several competitors. In addition, Nissan has not introduced a naturally aspirated petrol engine, another powertrain option that continues to account for a significant share of sales in this segment.

There are a couple of other compromises as well. Rear-seat space is not among the best in the class, and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant does not offer an automatic transmission option.





Verdict: A Strong Value Package with Room for Improvement

Overall, the Nissan Tekton presents a compelling value proposition. Its premium styling, feature-packed interior, competitive pricing and commanding road presence make it an appealing choice for buyers.

Although its powertrain line-up is not as comprehensive as some rivals, the combination of design, packaging and affordability should help the Tekton secure respectable sales and establish itself as an important model for Nissan in the Indian market.