A fresh video of spiritual storyteller Aniruddhacharya has surfaced online, in which he argues that teaching children "A for Apple" is incorrect and says it should instead be "A for Amrood" (guava). In the video, Aniruddhacharya explains that the alphabet lesson should reflect fruits native to India rather than foreign ones.

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"A for Apple नहीं, A for अमरुद बोलना चाहिए" — अनिरुद्धाचार्य महाराज



अनिरुद्धाचार्य महाराज ने कहा कि एप्पल विदेशी फल है, जबकि अमरुद भारत का फल है, इसलिए A for Apple की जगह A for अमरुद बोलना चाहिए।



वहीं, इस दावे को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर कहा जा रहा है कि एप्पल… pic.twitter.com/6cZXibnYAh August 4, 2026

"We were taught that 'A for Apple'. But apple is a foreign fruit from America. The truth is that it should be 'A for Amrood'. Just as apples grow along roadsides in America, guavas can be grown almost anywhere in India. So why should we learn 'Apple'? Why can't we learn 'Amrood'? Guava is an Indian fruit and is found in almost every household," he says.

Calls for Changes In School Curriculum

Aniruddhacharya says the education system should be revised to incorporate more Indian references.

"We need to make some changes in what children are taught. If we start teaching 'A for Amrood', people around the world will want to eat guavas. Today, because we learn 'A for Apple', people want to eat apples. This strengthens foreign economies and benefits farmers abroad. If we teach 'A for Amrood', it will strengthen India's economy and help Indian farmers. Guavas will then reach markets across the world," he says.

He further argues that replacing "Apple" with "Amrood" would contribute to India's development.

"If we want to make India a developed nation and see our country progress, we should replace 'A for Apple' with 'A for Amrood'. Today, thousands of kilograms of apples are imported into India from America because we grew up learning 'A for Apple'. Had we learned 'A for Amrood', we would have preferred eating guavas. Indian farmers would have grown more guavas, strengthening the country's economy. It would be better if guavas from India reached America. Guava has qualities that apples do not. Both fruits have their own benefits, but guava is better. That is why we should teach 'A for Amrood'," he says.