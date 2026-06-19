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HomeAutoNissan Tekton Revealed As A ‘Baby Patrol’, But Will It Get A Hybrid?

Nissan Tekton Revealed As A ‘Baby Patrol’, But Will It Get A Hybrid?

Nissan's upcoming Tekton SUV takes styling inspiration from the iconic Patrol, earning it the "baby Patrol" tag.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nissan Tekton draws design from Patrol, shares Duster underpinnings.
  • Interiors feature tweaked styling; hybrid options remain uncertain.
  • Tekton to unveil July 9th; expect prices and powertrains later.

Nissan is calling the Tekton as baby Patrol while taking design cues from the legendary off-roader. The Patrol is the biggest and the most expensive Nissan SUV while the Tekton takes visual design cues along with borrowing some of the visual DNA if not the engine or 4x4 technology.

Hence, the surfacing to the front-look is somewhat inspired by the Patrol. The Tekton shares its underpinnings and is Nissan's version of the Duster like the old Terrano. However, this time there would be greater differentiation particularly from the front with an entirely different look.

What Changes From The Duster?

The interiors would be different too with a tweaked styling theme even though the dashboard as well as the cluster will be similar. Expect similar space levels too.

However, the question is whether the Tekton will have a hybrid at launch or will only have the turbo petrols. Just like the new Duster which currently is available with two turbo petrols and a hybrid available later with bookings taken, expect the Tekton to not have a hybrid at launch or perhaps skip the hybrid while that has not been confirmed.


Nissan Tekton Revealed As A ‘Baby Patrol’, But Will It Get A Hybrid?

Also Read : Could This Be India's Most Affordable Plug-In Hybrid SUV?

Launch Timeline and Powertrain Expectations

We will see the unveil on 9th July while prices will come later. The Tekton will most probably come with a manual gearbox for the 1.0l turbo and a DCT plus manual gearbox for the 1.3l turbo.

Hybrid could be coming later or not be offered at all with being a Renault only exclusive engine. It remains to be seen and all eyes would be on the Tekton on the 9th July.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What design elements inspire the Nissan Tekton?

The Nissan Tekton is called a

How is the Nissan Tekton related to the Duster?

The Tekton shares its underpinnings with the Duster, much like the old Terrano. However, it will have greater visual differentiation, especially with an entirely different front look.

Will a hybrid powertrain be available for the Tekton?

It's unconfirmed if the Tekton will launch with a hybrid or only turbo petrols. A hybrid might come later, or not be offered at all, possibly remaining a Renault-exclusive engine.

When will the Nissan Tekton be unveiled?

The Nissan Tekton is scheduled for an unveil on July 9th. Pricing details will be announced at a later date.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nissan Hybrid Nissan Tekton Baby Patrol
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