Nissan Tekton Revealed As A ‘Baby Patrol’, But Will It Get A Hybrid?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nissan Tekton draws design from Patrol, shares Duster underpinnings.

Interiors feature tweaked styling; hybrid options remain uncertain.

Tekton to unveil July 9th; expect prices and powertrains later.

Nissan is calling the Tekton as baby Patrol while taking design cues from the legendary off-roader. The Patrol is the biggest and the most expensive Nissan SUV while the Tekton takes visual design cues along with borrowing some of the visual DNA if not the engine or 4x4 technology.

Hence, the surfacing to the front-look is somewhat inspired by the Patrol. The Tekton shares its underpinnings and is Nissan's version of the Duster like the old Terrano. However, this time there would be greater differentiation particularly from the front with an entirely different look.

What Changes From The Duster?

The interiors would be different too with a tweaked styling theme even though the dashboard as well as the cluster will be similar. Expect similar space levels too.

However, the question is whether the Tekton will have a hybrid at launch or will only have the turbo petrols. Just like the new Duster which currently is available with two turbo petrols and a hybrid available later with bookings taken, expect the Tekton to not have a hybrid at launch or perhaps skip the hybrid while that has not been confirmed.





Also Read : Could This Be India's Most Affordable Plug-In Hybrid SUV?

Launch Timeline and Powertrain Expectations

We will see the unveil on 9th July while prices will come later. The Tekton will most probably come with a manual gearbox for the 1.0l turbo and a DCT plus manual gearbox for the 1.3l turbo.

Hybrid could be coming later or not be offered at all with being a Renault only exclusive engine. It remains to be seen and all eyes would be on the Tekton on the 9th July.