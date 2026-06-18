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HomeAutoCould This Be India's Most Affordable Plug-In Hybrid SUV?

Could This Be India's Most Affordable Plug-In Hybrid SUV?

The MG-badged Wuling Starlight 560 could bring plug-in hybrid technology to a wider audience in India with its aggressive pricing, 100km EV range and spacious seven-seat cabin.

Reported By : Somnath Chatterjee | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MG introduces Wuling Starlight 560 plug-in hybrid in India.
  • Starlight 560 aims to be India's most affordable PHEV SUV.
  • It features a 1.5L petrol engine, 20.5kWh battery, 100km EV range.

MG is readying a new product and this time it will bring its first plug-in hybrid while that could set to change the market. That car would be the Wuling Starlight 560. Wuling is a brand by SAIC and would be badged MG in India coming under the JSW MG umbrella.

The interesting point is that it could be the most affordable plug in hybrid SUV when launched in India. It will be placed above the Hector but would be a competitor to the likes of the XEV 9S from Mahindra.


Could This Be India's Most Affordable Plug-In Hybrid SUV?

Also Read : New Mini Countryman C Is Cheaper By 18 Lakh!

Powertrain and Dimensions

The Starlight 560 has a length of 4745mm and a wheelbase of 2810mm. The Starlight 560 would have a 1.5-litre petrol engine being combined with a 20.5kWh battery while you would be able to go around 100km in EV range.


Could This Be India's Most Affordable Plug-In Hybrid SUV?

Features and Market Positioning

The SUV has a large grille and 18 inch alloys while the interiors would come with features like a central 12.8-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster plus all of the expected premium features. It is a fairly roomy car and will have a 7 seater layout for India when launched.

The Starlight 560 with a plug-in hybrid SUV and would be the most affordable one as most PHEVs are more expensive due to the technology. The pricing and the appeal of a plug-in hybrid will mean takers for this car and that is crucial to expand on volumes after the success of the Windsor.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new product is MG introducing in India?

MG is introducing its first plug-in hybrid SUV, the Wuling Starlight 560, which will be badged as MG in India under the JSW MG umbrella.

What makes the MG Starlight 560 unique in the Indian market?

It is expected to be the most affordable plug-in hybrid SUV when launched in India, aiming to expand volumes due to its pricing and technology appeal.

What kind of powertrain does the MG Starlight 560 have?

It features a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with a 20.5kWh battery. This setup allows for an EV range of around 100km.

What is the seating capacity of the MG Starlight 560 for the Indian market?

The MG Starlight 560 will be available with a 7-seater layout specifically for the Indian market, making it a fairly roomy car.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
SUV MG Affordable Suv Plug-in Hybrid Suv MG Wuling Starlight 560
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