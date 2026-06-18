Could This Be India's Most Affordable Plug-In Hybrid SUV?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG introduces Wuling Starlight 560 plug-in hybrid in India.

Starlight 560 aims to be India's most affordable PHEV SUV.

It features a 1.5L petrol engine, 20.5kWh battery, 100km EV range.

MG is readying a new product and this time it will bring its first plug-in hybrid while that could set to change the market. That car would be the Wuling Starlight 560. Wuling is a brand by SAIC and would be badged MG in India coming under the JSW MG umbrella.

The interesting point is that it could be the most affordable plug in hybrid SUV when launched in India. It will be placed above the Hector but would be a competitor to the likes of the XEV 9S from Mahindra.





Also Read : New Mini Countryman C Is Cheaper By 18 Lakh!

Powertrain and Dimensions

The Starlight 560 has a length of 4745mm and a wheelbase of 2810mm. The Starlight 560 would have a 1.5-litre petrol engine being combined with a 20.5kWh battery while you would be able to go around 100km in EV range.





Features and Market Positioning

The SUV has a large grille and 18 inch alloys while the interiors would come with features like a central 12.8-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster plus all of the expected premium features. It is a fairly roomy car and will have a 7 seater layout for India when launched.

The Starlight 560 with a plug-in hybrid SUV and would be the most affordable one as most PHEVs are more expensive due to the technology. The pricing and the appeal of a plug-in hybrid will mean takers for this car and that is crucial to expand on volumes after the success of the Windsor.