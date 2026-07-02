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English NewsAutoNew Skoda Kodiaq RS Sold Out Within Minutes Despite Rs 20 Lakh Premium

New Skoda Kodiaq RS Sold Out Within Minutes Despite Rs 20 Lakh Premium

The limited-edition Skoda Kodiaq RS has sold out in India within minutes despite costing Rs 20 lakh more than the standard Kodiaq.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kodiaq RS's 50-unit limited edition sold out instantly.
  • Performance SUV features 265bhp engine and 400Nm torque.
  • It is Skoda's fastest SUV, an exclusive rare import.

I can't open a canvas in this chat, but here's the copy formatted with paragraphs and subheads exactly as requested. I have not changed any facts, flow or wording beyond formatting.

Limited Edition Sells Out Within Minutes

You can't buy the new Kodiaq RS from Skoda as it is a limited edition import and it's small 50 units batch for India is sold out. Infact it took just a few minutes to sell this batch of cars and this performance SUV would be rarer than a supercar.

The Kodiaq RS would be for a few and despite its hefty Rs 20 lakh increase over the standard Kodiaq assembled here the exclusivity will mean that it justifies the price to some extent.

Also Read : July SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market

Performance-Focused SUV

The Kodiaq RS is the performance focussed version and gets the 265bhp 2.0 four cylinder turbo petrol with even more torque than the Octavia RS at 400Nm. Hence this is the fastest Skoda and their fastest SUV yet.

Even at this price, the Kodiaq RS competes well with other performance SUVs.


New Skoda Kodiaq RS Sold Out Within Minutes Despite Rs 20 Lakh Premium

Visually the car gets sportier bumpers, black trim and special 20inch wheels. The interiors are sportier as well with all black cabin with sportier seats too.

A Halo Product for Skoda

Despite the Rs 66.9 lakh price the Kodiaq RS would be an exclusive limited edition import which would be a rare sight compared to sports cars even. Skoda can bring more units based on the demand here.

While not being a volume product the Kodiaq RS would be a halo product and showcasing the Skoda brand in a new light with making performance SUVs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the new Kodiaq RS still available for purchase in India?

No, the limited edition Kodiaq RS is completely sold out in India. Its small batch of 50 units was purchased within minutes of its release.

What are the key performance specifications of the Kodiaq RS engine?

The Kodiaq RS is powered by a 2.0 four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 265bhp. It delivers 400Nm of torque, making it Skoda's fastest SUV yet.

Why is the Kodiaq RS considered a 'halo product' for Skoda?

The Kodiaq RS is a halo product because it's an exclusive, high-performance SUV that showcases Skoda's brand in a new light. It highlights their capability in making performance-focused vehicles.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skoda Skoda Kodiaq RS Kodiaq RS Skoda Kodiaq Sold Out
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