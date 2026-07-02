July SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Brezza facelift launches July 24 with new turbo-petrol.

Nissan Tekton compact SUV debuts July 9, based on Duster.

MG unveils plug-in hybrid SUV, positioned above Hector.

July will see a lot of action in terms of SUVs with numerous launches happening in this space.

Maruti Suzuki will launch its new Brezza with a turbo petrol engine and will also give it some tweaks with a new look design while the CNG version will get a twin cylinder layout and will save on the boot space.

The 1.5 NA engine will continue along with the turbo petrol engine too. The Brezza facelift will also get a 6 speed manual gearbox.

The launch of the Brezza would be on 24th of this month.

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Nissan Tekton to Debut This Month

The other big launch is the first one which is the Nissan Tekton which would be coming on the 9th of this month.





The Tekton is a new SUV and will be Nissan's new compact SUV while being based on the Duster.

Expect to share the same engine options as the Duster but the Tekton will have a distinctive front end.

MG to Unveil Plug-in Hybrid SUV

The other unveil would be MGs Starlight 560 while it would come with a different name for India.





This would be a plug in hybrid SUV and will be the first from JSW MG.

The Starlight 560 would be positioned above the Hector and will be a spacious SUV while the talking point would be the inclusion of the plug in hybrid powertrain which would make it the most affordable car to do so.