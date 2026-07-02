The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is scheduled for launch on July 24th. It will feature a turbo petrol engine, a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a twin-cylinder CNG layout.
July SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market
July is set to be a busy month for SUV buyers as Maruti Suzuki, Nissan and JSW MG prepare to introduce three key models.
- Maruti Brezza facelift launches July 24 with new turbo-petrol.
- Nissan Tekton compact SUV debuts July 9, based on Duster.
- MG unveils plug-in hybrid SUV, positioned above Hector.
July will see a lot of action in terms of SUVs with numerous launches happening in this space.
Maruti Suzuki will launch its new Brezza with a turbo petrol engine and will also give it some tweaks with a new look design while the CNG version will get a twin cylinder layout and will save on the boot space.
The 1.5 NA engine will continue along with the turbo petrol engine too. The Brezza facelift will also get a 6 speed manual gearbox.
The launch of the Brezza would be on 24th of this month.
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Nissan Tekton to Debut This Month
The other big launch is the first one which is the Nissan Tekton which would be coming on the 9th of this month.
The Tekton is a new SUV and will be Nissan's new compact SUV while being based on the Duster.
Expect to share the same engine options as the Duster but the Tekton will have a distinctive front end.
MG to Unveil Plug-in Hybrid SUV
The other unveil would be MGs Starlight 560 while it would come with a different name for India.
This would be a plug in hybrid SUV and will be the first from JSW MG.
The Starlight 560 would be positioned above the Hector and will be a spacious SUV while the talking point would be the inclusion of the plug in hybrid powertrain which would make it the most affordable car to do so.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza be launched?
What is the Nissan Tekton?
The Nissan Tekton is a new compact SUV set to debut on July 9th. It is based on the Duster and will share its engine options, featuring a distinctive front end.
What is unique about MG's upcoming SUV?
MG's upcoming SUV, the Starlight 560 (expected with a different name in India), will be a plug-in hybrid. It will be the first from JSW MG and positioned above the Hector.