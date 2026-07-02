Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoJuly SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market

July SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market

July is set to be a busy month for SUV buyers as Maruti Suzuki, Nissan and JSW MG prepare to introduce three key models.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Brezza facelift launches July 24 with new turbo-petrol.
  • Nissan Tekton compact SUV debuts July 9, based on Duster.
  • MG unveils plug-in hybrid SUV, positioned above Hector.

July will see a lot of action in terms of SUVs with numerous launches happening in this space.

Maruti Suzuki will launch its new Brezza with a turbo petrol engine and will also give it some tweaks with a new look design while the CNG version will get a twin cylinder layout and will save on the boot space.

The 1.5 NA engine will continue along with the turbo petrol engine too. The Brezza facelift will also get a 6 speed manual gearbox.

The launch of the Brezza would be on 24th of this month.

Also Read : Delhi EV Policy 2026: No Road Tax, Bigger Subsidies, Petrol Bikes Out By 2028

Nissan Tekton to Debut This Month

The other big launch is the first one which is the Nissan Tekton which would be coming on the 9th of this month.


July SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market

The Tekton is a new SUV and will be Nissan's new compact SUV while being based on the Duster.

Expect to share the same engine options as the Duster but the Tekton will have a distinctive front end.

MG to Unveil Plug-in Hybrid SUV

The other unveil would be MGs Starlight 560 while it would come with a different name for India.


July SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market

This would be a plug in hybrid SUV and will be the first from JSW MG.

The Starlight 560 would be positioned above the Hector and will be a spacious SUV while the talking point would be the inclusion of the plug in hybrid powertrain which would make it the most affordable car to do so.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza be launched?

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is scheduled for launch on July 24th. It will feature a turbo petrol engine, a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a twin-cylinder CNG layout.

What is the Nissan Tekton?

The Nissan Tekton is a new compact SUV set to debut on July 9th. It is based on the Duster and will share its engine options, featuring a distinctive front end.

What is unique about MG's upcoming SUV?

MG's upcoming SUV, the Starlight 560 (expected with a different name in India), will be a plug-in hybrid. It will be the first from JSW MG and positioned above the Hector.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Maruti Brezza Nissan Tekton Mg Starlight July Suv
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
July SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market
July SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market
Auto
Delhi EV Policy 2026: No Road Tax, Bigger Subsidies, Petrol Bikes Out By 2028
Delhi EV Policy 2026: No Road Tax, Bigger Subsidies, Petrol Bikes Out By 2028
Auto
Tata Sierra EV Vs Harrier EV Vs Curvv EV: Which Electric SUV Should You Buy?
Tata Sierra EV Vs Harrier EV Vs Curvv EV: Which Electric SUV Should You Buy?
Auto
Tata Sierra EV Launched: More Power Than Any Compact SUV 
Tata Sierra EV Launched: More Power Than Any Compact SUV 
Advertisement

Videos

Security arrangements: Amarnath Yatra 2026 Begins Amid Tight Security and High Devotion
Delhi Monsoon: Monsoon officially arrives in Delhi-NCR after 5-day delay.
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy rains trigger widespread disruption across multiple Indian states.
SIT Probe: Special Investigation Team may visit Ayodhya for further investigation.
Mumbai Weather: Heavy rain warning issued amid rising concerns of waterlogging.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget