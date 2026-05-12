New Skoda Kodiaq Prices Get Reduced: Know Top 3 Things

Skoda has reduced the price of its starting range for its flagship Kodiaq SUV. The Kodiaq SUV comes with the Lounge, Sportline and L&K trim. Here are the top 3 things that you should know regarding this new Skoda SUV.

1. The starting Lounge trim comes with a 5 seater configuration with its prices starting at Rs 36.99 lakh. The Sportline is priced at Rs 44.99 lakh while the top-end L&K is Rs 46.99 lakh. The Sportline and the L&K get a 7 seater configuration. The Lounge variant is cheaper by Rs 3 lakh which makes this large premium SUV now more accessible.





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2. The L&K trim now gets ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, new Matrix LED adaptive headlights, frontal assist and emergency braking and warning, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, rear traffic alert, and more. The same ADAS features are also now available on the Sportline trim. The Sportline also gets some L&K features like a 360 degree camera and more like a new grille with an LED strip.





3. The Kodiaq continues with its 2.0 TSI turbo petrol with 204bhp and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic while 4x4 is also offered on the new Kodiaq as well. The L&K is the most feature rich Skoda SUV with additional luxury touches and features. Prices for the top-end L&K and the Sportline have also been increased a bit due to the feature additions namely ADAS on the top-end and the Sportline getting more equipment. The Lounge variant is now more accessible which makes it an attractive entry into the premium SUV range.



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