Toyota To Make FJ Cruiser At Its New Maharashtra Plant In 2029

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota plans new Maharashtra plant for 100,000 vehicles annually.

New FJ Cruiser SUV to be produced at the plant.

It will be a lifestyle off-roader below Fortuner.

Toyota Motor Corporation has announced plans to establish a new manufacturing plant in Bidkin, Maharashtra, with an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles. To have 2,800 employees, this new plant will produce the new FJ Cruiser for India. The FJ Cruiser is a new ladder frame SUV which would form the entry point for the Land Cruiser range. The FJ Cruiser would be built here.

Positioned Below The Fortuner

The FJ Cruiser will come with a petrol engine only, and it will be an off-roader that could be positioned below the Toyota Fortuner. Size-wise, the FJ Cruiser is actually much smaller than the Fortuner, but with the new generation Fortuner coming in and being more premium, the FJ Cruiser will be positioned below it.

The FJ Cruiser is smaller than the Fortuner and has a length which is around the same size as the Mahindra Scorpio N. The FJ Cruiser will add to the SUV range in India and would be an off-roader, which is more of a lifestyle offering.

Lifestyle SUV With Strong Potential

It is less practical than the Fortuner but will be a tough lifestyle SUV, while the name will also draw buyers. We can expect a hybrid powertrain to be added further to the range too, while we expect pricing to be around ₹30 lakh starting, which is less than the Fortuner.

While being some time away, the new FJ Cruiser, while being a niche lifestyle product, has potential for the Indian market, being a tough Toyota SUV for less money.