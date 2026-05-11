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HomeAutoToyota To Make FJ Cruiser At Its New Maharashtra Plant In 2029

Toyota To Make FJ Cruiser At Its New Maharashtra Plant In 2029

Toyota is planning a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra to build the FJ Cruiser for India. The rugged ladder-frame SUV could arrive as a more affordable alternative to the Fortuner.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Toyota plans new Maharashtra plant for 100,000 vehicles annually.
  • New FJ Cruiser SUV to be produced at the plant.
  • It will be a lifestyle off-roader below Fortuner.

Toyota Motor Corporation has announced plans to establish a new manufacturing plant in Bidkin, Maharashtra, with an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles. To have 2,800 employees, this new plant will produce the new FJ Cruiser for India. The FJ Cruiser is a new ladder frame SUV which would form the entry point for the Land Cruiser range. The FJ Cruiser would be built here.

Positioned Below The Fortuner

The FJ Cruiser will come with a petrol engine only, and it will be an off-roader that could be positioned below the Toyota Fortuner. Size-wise, the FJ Cruiser is actually much smaller than the Fortuner, but with the new generation Fortuner coming in and being more premium, the FJ Cruiser will be positioned below it.

Toyota To Make FJ Cruiser At Its New Maharashtra Plant In 2029

The FJ Cruiser is smaller than the Fortuner and has a length which is around the same size as the Mahindra Scorpio N. The FJ Cruiser will add to the SUV range in India and would be an off-roader, which is more of a lifestyle offering.

Lifestyle SUV With Strong Potential

It is less practical than the Fortuner but will be a tough lifestyle SUV, while the name will also draw buyers. We can expect a hybrid powertrain to be added further to the range too, while we expect pricing to be around ₹30 lakh starting, which is less than the Fortuner.

Toyota To Make FJ Cruiser At Its New Maharashtra Plant In 2029

While being some time away, the new FJ Cruiser, while being a niche lifestyle product, has potential for the Indian market, being a tough Toyota SUV for less money.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where will Toyota establish its new manufacturing plant in India?

Toyota Motor Corporation will establish its new manufacturing plant in Bidkin, Maharashtra. This plant will have an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles.

What vehicle will be produced at the new Toyota plant?

The new plant will produce the FJ Cruiser for the Indian market. This will be a new ladder frame SUV entering the Land Cruiser range.

How will the FJ Cruiser be positioned in Toyota's Indian SUV lineup?

The FJ Cruiser will be positioned below the Toyota Fortuner. It will be a smaller, lifestyle-oriented off-roader.

What kind of powertrain can be expected for the FJ Cruiser?

Initially, the FJ Cruiser will come with a petrol engine only. A hybrid powertrain is expected to be added to the range later.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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