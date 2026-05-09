Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew Skoda Kodiaq Update 2026 Review

New Skoda Kodiaq Update 2026 Review

Skoda Kodiaq gets a major technology upgrade with the addition of advanced ADAS features across variants, further strengthening its appeal as a premium seven-seater SUV that blends luxury, and practicality.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 09 May 2026 01:13 PM (IST)

The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship Skoda that we are fond of due to its mix of practicality and luxury, but here is the 2026 version with some tweaks and updates. The Kodiaq range includes the 5-seater Lounge variant, Sportline and the top-end L&K that you see here.

ADAS And Feature Upgrades

The biggest update is the inclusion of new ADAS features which includes LED Matrix Headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system), adaptive cruise control, front Assist with warning and braking reaction, lane keeping system, lane change system, rear traffic Alert and exit warning system.


New Skoda Kodiaq Update 2026 Review

The same ADAS package is also now available on the Sportline while it also gets some styling elements from the L&K including a 360-degree camera. The inclusion of ADAS makes driving easier now and the system works on our roads without being too intrusive.


New Skoda Kodiaq Update 2026 Review

The Adaptive cruise control worked well also along with the lane keep on well-marked roads. We like the fact that the system isn't too sensitive which means you won't turn it off.

Driving Experience And Cabin Comfort

The 2.0 TSI turbo petrol and the DSG automatic remain, which lends the car a pleasant driving experience with a surprisingly peppy nature. You don't expect a large SUV to handle or be this exciting, but it is, while the gearbox is slightly edgy at low speeds being a dual-clutch unit.


New Skoda Kodiaq Update 2026 Review

There are paddles which adds a fun factor. The Kodiaq has enough ground clearance too and the ride flattens the road surface at high speeds with only a slight firmness at lower speeds.

The cabin remains luxurious with enough tactile physical buttons too and we like the ergo massage seats the most.


New Skoda Kodiaq Update 2026 Review

Verdict

The extra addition of ADAS completes the Kodiaq equipment list and it remains a 7-seater luxury SUV which is good value provided you are ok with the fuel bills being petrol only. The Kodiaq overall maintains its value-for-money quotient.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 09 May 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
New Skoda Kodiaq Update 2026 Review
New Skoda Kodiaq Update 2026 Review
Auto
New Hyundai EV SUV Localised For India Debut In 2027
New Hyundai EV SUV Localised For India Debut In 2027
Auto
Before You Take A Car Loan, Read The Fine Print Nobody Talks About
The Smartest Thing To Check Before Taking A Car Loan Isn’t The EMI
Auto
April 2026 SUV Sales: Tata Punch Tops Charts, Victoris Gains On Creta
April 2026 SUV Sales: Tata Punch Tops Charts, Victoris Gains On Creta
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING DEFENCE: NS Raja Subramani Appointed as New Chief of Defence Staff of India
DEFENCE NEWS: Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to Take Over as New Navy Chief
POLITICAL UPDATE: CPI(M)-CPI Back Vijay, VCK Decision Now Key to Tamil Nadu Power Battle
SOUTH POLITICAL ALERT: Fresh Twist in Tamil Nadu as TVK Claims AMMK Support for Vijay Govt
BREAKING NEWS: Suvendu Adhikari Set to Take Oath as West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget