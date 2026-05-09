New Skoda Kodiaq Update 2026 Review

The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship Skoda that we are fond of due to its mix of practicality and luxury, but here is the 2026 version with some tweaks and updates. The Kodiaq range includes the 5-seater Lounge variant, Sportline and the top-end L&K that you see here.

ADAS And Feature Upgrades

The biggest update is the inclusion of new ADAS features which includes LED Matrix Headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system), adaptive cruise control, front Assist with warning and braking reaction, lane keeping system, lane change system, rear traffic Alert and exit warning system.





The same ADAS package is also now available on the Sportline while it also gets some styling elements from the L&K including a 360-degree camera. The inclusion of ADAS makes driving easier now and the system works on our roads without being too intrusive.





The Adaptive cruise control worked well also along with the lane keep on well-marked roads. We like the fact that the system isn't too sensitive which means you won't turn it off.

Driving Experience And Cabin Comfort

The 2.0 TSI turbo petrol and the DSG automatic remain, which lends the car a pleasant driving experience with a surprisingly peppy nature. You don't expect a large SUV to handle or be this exciting, but it is, while the gearbox is slightly edgy at low speeds being a dual-clutch unit.





There are paddles which adds a fun factor. The Kodiaq has enough ground clearance too and the ride flattens the road surface at high speeds with only a slight firmness at lower speeds.

The cabin remains luxurious with enough tactile physical buttons too and we like the ergo massage seats the most.





Verdict

The extra addition of ADAS completes the Kodiaq equipment list and it remains a 7-seater luxury SUV which is good value provided you are ok with the fuel bills being petrol only. The Kodiaq overall maintains its value-for-money quotient.