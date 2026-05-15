Renault Duster Vs Volkswagen Taigun: How The New SUVs Performed In April

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Volkswagen Taigun sales grew 70% month-over-month in April.

New Taigun launched with Rs 10.99 lakh price, buyback offer.

Renault Duster became the most popular model in April.

Amongst many new SUV launches taking place, the latest have been the Renault Duster and Volkswagen Taigun. Both SUVs have come at an important time for their makers especially with growing competition in the compact SUV space. Here we look at their April sales respectively.

Volkswagen Taigun

The new Taigun facelift recently made its debut in India and prices were announced as well. The new Taigun was launched at Rs 10.99 lakh and comes with an assured buyback program where you will see a return of 75% of the ex-showroom price, while the tenure is uto three years and 30,000 kilometres.





The new Taigun comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox for its 1.0 TSI and a 7-speed DSG for the 1.5 TSI. If we look at the sales, the new Taigun grew by 70 percent month on month 34 percent for the same period last year.

Also Read : New Honda City Facelift Gets Sharper Looks. Is Honda Eyeing Younger Buyers?

In March, sales were 908 units while now the April sales increased to 1543 units. The new Taigun comes with a panoramic sunroof as well along with other additions.

Renault Duster

The new Duster has again been launched to inject sales growth for Renault and it has done that while immediately overtaking the Triber as the most popular Renault in India.

Also Read : MG Majestor Diesel Review: Big, Comfortable And Surprisingly Easy To Drive

The new Duster sold 2,359 units in April which means it was around 44 percent of the company’s total dispatches. Renault in total had 5,413 passenger vehicles being dispatched.

The new Duster has been launched at Rs 10.29 lakh while going upto Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Duster comes with a 1.3l turbo petrol, 1.0 turbo petrol and a new hybrid of which the deliveries will start later towards the festive season.