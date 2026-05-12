New Kia Sonet 2027 To Have More Space, Features And Plus A Diesel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Kia Sonet generation spied, India launch expected 2027.

Platform shared with Hyundai Venue, Seltos-inspired aggressive design.

Larger interior space, updated tech and new infotainment system.

The all-new generation Kia Sonet has been spied, and we can expect an India launch by 2027. The current Sonet has been around for a while, and the new generation will be built on a new platform altogether, which is the same which underpins the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Syros.

Bigger Design, More Aggressive Look

The all-new Sonet will get bigger and get a new design, which is similar to the Kia Seltos, and look more aggressive. It would look bigger as well, while sharing some small similarities with the new Venue.

The all-new Sonet will be a big change on the inside too, with a new platform enabling more space on the inside. The interiors would be all new with a Syros-like design plus a new look steering wheel. The infotainment system would be new as well, and the technology would be updated, like on the new Seltos.

Engine Options Likely To Continue

However, unlike the Syros, the new Sonet will get a single-pane sunroof and not a panoramic sunroof, similar to the new Venue. Engine options for the new Sonet will be the 1.0 turbo petrol and 1.2L petrol, as well as a diesel, which would be expected to continue.

The all-new Sonet will be a radical change overall and will come next year. Expect the new generation Sonet to be a bit more expensive than the current generation model.