Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew Kia Sonet 2027 To Have More Space, Features And Plus A Diesel

New Kia Sonet 2027 To Have More Space, Features And Plus A Diesel

The next-generation Kia Sonet has been spotted testing ahead of its India debut. The SUV is expected to get a bigger design, new interiors, and updated technology.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 May 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Kia Sonet generation spied, India launch expected 2027.
  • Platform shared with Hyundai Venue, Seltos-inspired aggressive design.
  • Larger interior space, updated tech and new infotainment system.

The all-new generation Kia Sonet has been spied, and we can expect an India launch by 2027. The current Sonet has been around for a while, and the new generation will be built on a new platform altogether, which is the same which underpins the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Syros.

Bigger Design, More Aggressive Look

The all-new Sonet will get bigger and get a new design, which is similar to the Kia Seltos, and look more aggressive. It would look bigger as well, while sharing some small similarities with the new Venue.

New Kia Sonet 2027 To Have More Space, Features And Plus A Diesel

The all-new Sonet will be a big change on the inside too, with a new platform enabling more space on the inside. The interiors would be all new with a Syros-like design plus a new look steering wheel. The infotainment system would be new as well, and the technology would be updated, like on the new Seltos.

Engine Options Likely To Continue

However, unlike the Syros, the new Sonet will get a single-pane sunroof and not a panoramic sunroof, similar to the new Venue. Engine options for the new Sonet will be the 1.0 turbo petrol and 1.2L petrol, as well as a diesel, which would be expected to continue.

The all-new Sonet will be a radical change overall and will come next year. Expect the new generation Sonet to be a bit more expensive than the current generation model.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the all-new generation Kia Sonet expected to launch in India?

The all-new generation Kia Sonet is expected to launch in India by 2027. This new generation will be built on a new platform.

What design changes can be expected for the new Kia Sonet?

The all-new Sonet will have a bigger design with a more aggressive look, similar to the Kia Seltos. It will also feature updated interiors with a new steering wheel and infotainment system.

Will the new Kia Sonet offer a panoramic sunroof?

No, unlike the Kia Syros, the new Sonet will come with a single-pane sunroof, similar to the new Hyundai Venue.

What engine options will be available for the new Kia Sonet?

The new Sonet is expected to continue with its current engine options, including a 1.0 turbo petrol, a 1.2L petrol, and a diesel engine.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 12 May 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Auto
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
New Kia Sonet 2027 To Have More Space, Features And Plus A Diesel
New Kia Sonet 2027 To Have More Space, Features And Plus A Diesel
Auto
New Skoda Kodiaq Prices Get Reduced: Know Top 3 Things
New Skoda Kodiaq Prices Get Reduced: Know Top 3 Things
Auto
Want To Spend Less On Fuel? Here’s How Petrol, CNG, Hybrid And EVs Compare
Want To Spend Less On Fuel? Here’s How Petrol, CNG, Hybrid And EVs Compare
Auto
Toyota To Make FJ Cruiser At Its New Maharashtra Plant In 2029
Toyota To Make FJ Cruiser At Its New Maharashtra Plant In 2029
Advertisement

Videos

US-Iran Tension: Trump Calls Security Team Amid Fears of Ceasefire Breakdown & War Risk
Energy Debate: Govt Urges Caution Amid Global Crisis, Opposition Calls It Political Move
India Energy Alert: PM Modi’s 7 Appeals Amid Iran-US War Spark Political Clash Nationwide
BREAKING: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders closure of liquor shops near schools & religious sites 500m ban
BREAKING: CBI Takes Over Chandranath Rath Murder Case After Bengal CM’s Recommendation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget