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English NewsAutoMaruti Suzuki New Brezza Launched: Check Top Changes

Maruti Suzuki New Brezza Launched: Check Top Changes

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Brezza at Rs 7.3 lakh with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, new CNG variant, ADAS, a 10-inch touchscreen, updated styling and added premium features.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Brezza launched with new turbo-petrol, CNG options.
  • Updated exterior design, new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
  • ADAS, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and 360-degree camera.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Brezza at a starting price of Rs 7.3 lakh. The new Brezza comes with several changes, including a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Alongside this, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new CNG variant, which features the same underbody arrangement, ensuring that the boot space remains unaffected.


Maruti Suzuki New Brezza Launched: Check Top Changes

Turbo Petrol, NA Petrol And CNG Powertrains On Offer

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is available only with a six-speed manual gearbox and produces 110 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues in the lineup. It is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox as well as a torque converter automatic transmission.

The CNG variant is available only with a manual gearbox.

Updated Exterior And Cabin

In terms of styling, the new Brezza gets a new grille, new bumper and new alloy wheels.

Inside, the SUV now features a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The updated Brezza now comes with ventilated seats, an air purifier, a premium sound system, and wireless charging with active cooling.

It also continues to offer features available earlier, including a head-up display and a 360-degree camera.


Maruti Suzuki New Brezza Launched: Check Top Changes

ADAS And New Colour Options

The new Brezza is also equipped with ADAS, including Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and other features.

It will be offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced new colour options, including Beige and Orange, along with other shades.

The addition of the new turbo-petrol engine is the biggest change in the updated Brezza and is aimed at enthusiasts. The CNG mechanism is also expected to support sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.3 lakh.

What new engine options are available with the updated Brezza?

The updated Brezza offers a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. It also introduces a new CNG variant to the lineup.

Does the new Brezza CNG variant affect boot space?

No, the new CNG variant features the same underbody arrangement. This ensures that the boot space remains unaffected.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
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