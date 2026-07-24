Maruti Suzuki New Brezza Launched: Check Top Changes

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Brezza at a starting price of Rs 7.3 lakh. The new Brezza comes with several changes, including a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Alongside this, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new CNG variant, which features the same underbody arrangement, ensuring that the boot space remains unaffected.





Turbo Petrol, NA Petrol And CNG Powertrains On Offer

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is available only with a six-speed manual gearbox and produces 110 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues in the lineup. It is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox as well as a torque converter automatic transmission.

The CNG variant is available only with a manual gearbox.

Updated Exterior And Cabin

In terms of styling, the new Brezza gets a new grille, new bumper and new alloy wheels.

Inside, the SUV now features a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The updated Brezza now comes with ventilated seats, an air purifier, a premium sound system, and wireless charging with active cooling.

It also continues to offer features available earlier, including a head-up display and a 360-degree camera.





ADAS And New Colour Options

The new Brezza is also equipped with ADAS, including Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and other features.

It will be offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced new colour options, including Beige and Orange, along with other shades.

The addition of the new turbo-petrol engine is the biggest change in the updated Brezza and is aimed at enthusiasts. The CNG mechanism is also expected to support sales.