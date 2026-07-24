The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.3 lakh.
Explorer
Maruti Suzuki New Brezza Launched: Check Top Changes
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Brezza at Rs 7.3 lakh with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, new CNG variant, ADAS, a 10-inch touchscreen, updated styling and added premium features.
- Maruti Brezza launched with new turbo-petrol, CNG options.
- Updated exterior design, new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
- ADAS, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and 360-degree camera.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the starting price of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza?
What new engine options are available with the updated Brezza?
The updated Brezza offers a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. It also introduces a new CNG variant to the lineup.
Does the new Brezza CNG variant affect boot space?
No, the new CNG variant features the same underbody arrangement. This ensures that the boot space remains unaffected.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Auto
Maruti Suzuki New Brezza Launched: Check Top Changes
Auto
India's Auto Market Gains Speed: Every Vehicle Segment Posts Double-Digit Growth In July
Auto
Honda ZR-V First Drive Review: Premium Hybrid SUV With Impressive Fuel Efficiency
Auto
New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bags 5-Star BNCAP Safety Rating Ahead Of Launch
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion