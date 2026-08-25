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English NewsAutoNew 2026 Audi Q3 First Look, Images, Features And Launch Details

New 2026 Audi Q3 First Look, Images, Features And Launch Details

New Audi Q3 to launch around October with a 204bhp 2.0 TFSI, larger dimensions, refreshed design, modern interiors and Quattro AWD. It will rival the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 08:32 PM (IST)

The new Q3 is finally here after a long wait and this replaces the current gen Q3 which has long been a big seller for the brand. The new Q3 is launching soon while it will be available with a 2.0 TFSI turbo petrol which is larger than rivals which use a smaller unit. The 2.0 TFSI develops 204bhp and comes with a 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Larger Dimensions, More Aggressive Design

The new Q3 is larger when compared to the older model with a length of 4531mm and a wheelbase of 2681mm. The front end is now more aggressive with a split design for the headlamp plus the DRLs. The grille is also bigger now and looks more muscular. The rear too is more striking now with a wider look.


New 2026 Audi Q3 First Look, Images, Features And Launch Details

Inside, the new Q3 is much more modern than the older version with a larger touchscreen and a new digital instrument cluster. There is a new 12.8-inch touchscreen and a 11.9-inch digital display. There are some buttons for basic functions though. Features include dual zone climate control, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera, Sonos audio system and more. There is a new four spoke steering too and the gear selector has been moved to the stalk now.


New 2026 Audi Q3 First Look, Images, Features And Launch Details

New Q3 To Take On BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA

The new Q3 will be launched around October and will be running against the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and more. The new Q3 is expected to be the best selling Audi considering it's positioning and in its segment holds appeal for its larger petrol engine and Quattro AWD which is a plus point for sure.


New 2026 Audi Q3 First Look, Images, Features And Launch Details

With new look, more features the new Q3 is expected to add competition to the entry luxury space which recently saw the launch of the X1 LWB as well.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMW X1 Auto News Mercedes-Benz GLA Audi Q3
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