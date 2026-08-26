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English NewsNewsWorldWhat Caused Nepal Flash Floods? Disaster Authority Explains The Trigger

What Caused Nepal Flash Floods? Disaster Authority Explains The Trigger

The initial findings are based on an analysis of satellite images by Planet Labs.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 07:11 PM (IST)

An initial study based on an analysis of satellite images by Planet Labs indicates that a glacier-inclusive flood occurred in the Lhende River following a snow-rock landslide near the Nepal-China border.

Landslide At Rasuwagadhi Crossing

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the snow-rock landslide took place approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the Nepal-China Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

The initial findings are based on an analysis of satellite images by Planet Labs.

Flood In Lhende River

The satellite image analysis indicates that the landslide led to a glacier-inclusive flood in the Lhende River.

NDRRMA shared the initial assessment regarding the incident.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
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