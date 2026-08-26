What Caused Nepal Flash Floods? Disaster Authority Explains The Trigger

An initial study based on an analysis of satellite images by Planet Labs indicates that a glacier-inclusive flood occurred in the Lhende River following a snow-rock landslide near the Nepal-China border.

Landslide At Rasuwagadhi Crossing

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the snow-rock landslide took place approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the Nepal-China Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

The initial findings are based on an analysis of satellite images by Planet Labs.

Flood In Lhende River

The satellite image analysis indicates that the landslide led to a glacier-inclusive flood in the Lhende River.

NDRRMA shared the initial assessment regarding the incident.