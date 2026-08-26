‘I Am Hurting A Lot’: What IIT Delhi Student Told His Mother Hours Before Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IIT Delhi student died by suicide after expressing mental distress.

Family alleged institute non-support exacerbated student's health issues.

Police investigate abetment case; IIT formed an inquiry panel.

A 31-year-old MSc Physics student at IIT Delhi, who allegedly died by suicide on August 22, had spoken to his mother about his pain, suicidal thoughts and repeated setbacks just hours before he was found dead on the institute campus.

Rishikesh Kumar, who had been struggling with mental health issues, broke down during the conversation with his mother, Asha Poddar, telling her that he was “hurting a lot” and felt he was unable to achieve anything despite having the talent to clear competitive examinations.

The student was later found after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a building on the IIT Delhi campus. He was rushed to the institute's campus hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot, while a mobile phone found in his pocket was seized and is being examined.

‘Mummy, I Am Hurting A Lot’

Recalling her conversation with her son a day before his death, Asha Poddar told NDTV in a telephonic interview that Rishikesh had cried extensively and spoken about his struggles.

“Last night, he cried a lot, saying, 'Mummy, I am hurting a lot. I'm even afraid of suicide; I wouldn't be able to bring myself to do that either. I am useless, good for nothing. Despite having talent, I am unable to achieve anything in this world. It must be some flaw from a past life that prevents me from accomplishing anything, even with so much success and talent. I have enough talent to clear any competitive exam, yet obstacles keep cropping up in my studies. One problem after another arises - something or the other always happens - forcing my education to come to a halt. What am I supposed to do now?'”

According to his mother, Rishikesh had faced several setbacks during his education. He had to drop out of NIT Rourkela in 2014 following his father's death. He later graduated in Physics from Magadh University between 2022 and 2025.

At IIT Delhi, he was undergoing treatment and had been advised to remain under “continuous parental supervision”. His mother had moved with him off campus.

Brother Says Rishikesh Had Spoken Of Suicidal Thoughts

Rishikesh's brother, Abhishek Kumar, said his brother had confided in their mother about having suicidal thoughts and that the family had also consulted a doctor.

“He was telling Mummy, that 'I'm having suicidal thoughts'. We even spoke to a doctor about it. He kept saying, 'Mummy, my life is meaningless; I don't want to live anymore.”

Abhishek said Rishikesh had complained of severe headaches and difficulty thinking clearly and had repeatedly expressed a desire to return home to Patna.

“He was saying so many things - complaining that his head felt like it was splitting with pain, saying he couldn't think straight anymore and felt his life was over,” his brother said.

Rishikesh had withdrawn from the semester, which initially made him happy because he believed he would be able to return home without the pressure of college, Abhishek said.

“He didn't even want to stay at IIT; despite having withdrawn from the semester - which initially made him happy because he thought he'd be going home tension-free - he was under immense stress. He kept saying every day, ‘Mummy, let's go to Patna quickly; let's go home’.”

Abhishek said he had tried to reason with his brother that night, asking him not to do anything drastic, to get some sleep and speak to a doctor. Rishikesh, he added, had convinced himself that he was suffering from migraines.

‘Getting Into IIT Was His Only Dream’

According to Abhishek, getting into IIT Delhi had been Rishikesh's “only dream” and “his craze”.

He said his brother had performed well during his first semester, securing an 8 CGPA out of 10, but suffered a setback in the second semester.

“He suffered a setback, so we got him admitted for treatment. He fully recovered within two months and rejoined college after the doctor issued an NOC,” Abhishek said.

According to him, the treating doctor had certified Rishikesh as fit to attend classes and stay in the hostel, with regular check-ups. However, he alleged that IIT Delhi continued to require its own assessment of whether Rishikesh could continue his studies.

“Even though the doctor certified him as completely fit - stating he could attend classes and stay in the hostel without issues, with regular check-ups continuing - the college insisted on its own team deciding whether he could study there or not. He was repeatedly sent to them, and they would cross-examine the situation. What was the point of all that, when we were already getting him treated by outside specialists?” he said.

Abhishek also questioned why the institute did not accept the recommendations of the specialised hospital.

“According to the therapists at IIT, clearance for Rishikesh wasn't being granted. If the hospital is reporting that the student is fine and capable of studying, then what is the point of insisting on a re-examination? Why are you referring the case elsewhere? What objection does the college have? Who is the Hostel Dean to tell a student that they cannot stay in the hostel?” he said.

Brother Claims Student Tried Twice Before

When asked whether Rishikesh had attempted to take his own life before, Abhishek referred to two instances.

“After returning to college, he told our mother that he had tried twice. He said, 'I went up to the ninth floor of the college building.'”

According to his brother, Rishikesh was particularly distressed about not being given a hostel room and felt that he could not study properly while living outside the campus.

“He was deeply hurt by the fact that he wasn't getting a hostel room at the college and felt he couldn't study while living outside. He took it very much to heart. He felt it was unfair - wondering why the IIT authorities were acting this way despite him having good marks in the first term and medical clearance,” Abhishek said.

He also cited what he described as “non-cooperation” from the college over a research project.

“Regarding the research project he wanted to pursue, everyone else was paired up, but he was left to work alone; he received no cooperation there either,” he said.

Family Alleged Lack Of Support From College

Abhishek said the family had approached the administration over Rishikesh's hostel accommodation.

“Our mother pleaded desperately, tearfully begging them to let him stay (in the hostel). He was adamant about living in the hostel rather than outside; he felt suffocated living off-campus - he had been staying in a tiny 10x10 room near the college where the rent was exorbitant. He felt guilty that his mother was being troubled because of him. The circumstances created a situation where he became even more depressed, feeling like he was just suffering,” he said.

The brother further alleged that the institute did not provide adequate support.

“There was no help from the college - is this what they call counseling? Instead of supporting the student, they were harassing him, demanding NOCs from here and there,” he said.

Police Register Abetment Case

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons in connection with Rishikesh's death.

According to the preliminary inquiry, Rishikesh entered the IIT Delhi campus through the main gate at around 8 am on August 22 and subsequently went to the Lecture Hall Complex. He took a lift to the sixth floor and allegedly jumped from the front side of the building.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 8.30 am at Kishangarh police station. A police team reached the campus, while a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory unit were also called to collect evidence.

Police said no suicide note was found. The mobile phone recovered from Rishikesh's pocket has been seized and is being examined. Investigators are also obtaining his counselling records and other relevant information from the institute.

The circumstances surrounding the death and the role, if any, of others are being investigated, officials said.

IIT Delhi Sets Up Five-Member Inquiry Panel

Amid protests by students over what they describe as “systemic issues” linked to student deaths, IIT Delhi has constituted a five-member external inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Rishikesh's death.

Students have been protesting on campus since Monday, claiming that eight students have died by suicide at the institute over the past 30 months.

The committee includes Ashok Kumar, former Uttarakhand Director General of Police, an IIT Delhi alumnus and Vice Chancellor of Haryana Sports University, and Pratap Sharma, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS, New Delhi. Two student representatives and the IIT Delhi registrar will also be part of the panel.

The committee will speak to relevant students and faculty members, examine the functioning of concerned administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes, and make recommendations. The panel has been given two weeks to submit its report.

The institute has also proposed appointing an external ombudsperson to address student grievances that remain unresolved through existing internal mechanisms.

IIT Delhi Details Student's Treatment

IIT Delhi said Rishikesh joined the institute in July 2025 and was residing in a hostel on campus. The institute described him as an academically bright student.

According to its statement, concerns were raised by fellow students a few days after the Holi festivities earlier this year. He was immediately referred to the IIT Delhi Hospital through the institute ambulance and was assessed and supported by the institute psychiatrist.

His family subsequently expressed a desire to take him to a specialised hospital, where he underwent approximately one month of inpatient treatment before being discharged.

Rishikesh later requested withdrawal from the second semester, covering January to May 2026, and the request was approved by the institute.

“In July, his health records were reviewed, and medical advice was again given that he should continue to remain under parental supervision,” the institute said.

He received counselling and treatment support from the institute counsellor/doctor in July and August 2026. His request to withdraw from the third semester, covering July to November 2026, was also approved.

The institute said student welfare and mental well-being remained a top priority and that it would provide the inquiry committee with the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and identify further measures needed to strengthen student support systems.

It has also invited students to share their concerns and suggestions to help improve campus systems and create a safer, more responsive and supportive environment.

‘Such A Wonderful Young Man’

Rishikesh's mother said she had no specific demands from the institute while she remained in mourning.

“I haven't really thought about anything. Whatever the boys ask for, or whatever his friends decide, is acceptable to me; I've left it entirely up to them. I am in a state of mourning. I have no demands of my own. His friends are the ones feeling the deepest pain over the loss of their companion. He was so selfless and open with everyone. Such a wonderful young man has been taken from our midst,” she said.

She added that Rishikesh used to sing beautifully, write poetry and participate in 'kavi sammelans' (poetry gatherings).

For his family, however, the IIT admission that represented the fulfilment of his long-held ambition had also become the setting for a prolonged struggle.

“But when that dream is finally realised, and the student is repeatedly humiliated by the college, that illusion begins to shatter. He was already struggling, and the college only added to his distress,” Abhishek said.