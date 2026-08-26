Suzuki e Sky Won’t Come To India: Should Maruti Launch It Here?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom e Sky is small electric hatchback launching soon in Japan.

This car offers 64bhp motor and 300km plus range.

e Sky not for India; Maruti plans affordable EV.

The e Sky is a small electric hatchback which fits the Kei car specifications which is a segment of small cars that Japan famously has. Being it's first ever EV hatchback, the e Sky will be launched in Japan soon.

It has a small but boxy shape and is led by an interesting lighting element along with a C shape pattern. There is a blanked off grille as well which is expected from an EV. The design at the rear is also a mini SUV like with flared wheel arches while the rear has distinctive taillamps. The length of the e Sky is around 3395mm.

Interior, Power and Range

Inside the cabin is quite premium with a larger touchscreen when compared to its cars here plus a 3 spoke steering wheel along with a high mounted gear selector. The seats have fixed headrests but space seems ample on the inside especially at the rear seat.

The e Sky has a small electric motor which develops 64 bhp and has a claimed range of 300km plus.





Also Read : New 2026 Audi Q3 First Look, Images, Features And Launch Details

Why The e Sky Won’t Come To India

The e Sky won't be coming to India since it is Japanese spec and for their market but in India Maruti Suzuki has been working on its EV range and wants to expand it further.

Alongside the recently launched eVitara SUV, the carmaker is now working on other products within the electric segment while an affordable electric hatchback could be in the works.

There aren't many affordable electric hatchbacks in India right now save for the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet while an affordable Maruti Suzuki electric hatchback is indeed an exciting proposition considering how it will change the electric segment at the volume end.



