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English NewsAutoSuzuki e Sky Won’t Come To India: Should Maruti Launch It Here?

Suzuki e Sky Won’t Come To India: Should Maruti Launch It Here?

Suzuki’s new e Sky electric hatchback won’t come to India, but its compact size, 300km-plus range and affordable EV positioning raise an important question.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • e Sky is small electric hatchback launching soon in Japan.
  • This car offers 64bhp motor and 300km plus range.
  • e Sky not for India; Maruti plans affordable EV.

The e Sky is a small electric hatchback which fits the Kei car specifications which is a segment of small cars that Japan famously has. Being it's first ever EV hatchback, the e Sky will be launched in Japan soon.

It has a small but boxy shape and is led by an interesting lighting element along with a C shape pattern. There is a blanked off grille as well which is expected from an EV. The design at the rear is also a mini SUV like with flared wheel arches while the rear has distinctive taillamps. The length of the e Sky is around 3395mm.

Interior, Power and Range

Inside the cabin is quite premium with a larger touchscreen when compared to its cars here plus a 3 spoke steering wheel along with a high mounted gear selector. The seats have fixed headrests but space seems ample on the inside especially at the rear seat.

The e Sky has a small electric motor which develops 64 bhp and has a claimed range of 300km plus.


Suzuki e Sky Won’t Come To India: Should Maruti Launch It Here?

Also Read : New 2026 Audi Q3 First Look, Images, Features And Launch Details

Why The e Sky Won’t Come To India

The e Sky won't be coming to India since it is Japanese spec and for their market but in India Maruti Suzuki has been working on its EV range and wants to expand it further.

Alongside the recently launched eVitara SUV, the carmaker is now working on other products within the electric segment while an affordable electric hatchback could be in the works.

There aren't many affordable electric hatchbacks in India right now save for the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet while an affordable Maruti Suzuki electric hatchback is indeed an exciting proposition considering how it will change the electric segment at the volume end.


Suzuki e Sky Won’t Come To India: Should Maruti Launch It Here?

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the e Sky electric hatchback be launched?

The e Sky, the manufacturer's first EV hatchback, will be launched soon in Japan. It is designed to fit the country's Kei car specifications.

What are the power output and range of the e Sky?

The e Sky is equipped with a small electric motor that generates 64 bhp. It boasts a claimed range of over 300km on a single charge.

Will the e Sky be available in India?

No, the e Sky will not be coming to India. It is a Japanese-spec vehicle intended for their domestic market.

What are Maruti Suzuki's plans for affordable electric hatchbacks in India?

Maruti Suzuki is expanding its EV range in India and may develop an affordable electric hatchback. This new model could compete with cars like the Tata Tiago EV in the market.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Japan Suzuki Suzuki E Sky
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