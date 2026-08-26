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English NewsNewsWorldNepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks To Balendra Shah, Offers India’s ‘All Possible’ Help

Nepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks To Balendra Shah, Offers India’s ‘All Possible’ Help

Authorities are verifying the list with travel agencies, guides, local officials and security agencies and have cautioned families against drawing conclusions until the details are confirmed.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi offered condolences, pledged India's humanitarian assistance.
  • Flash floods from Tibet caused widespread destruction in Nepal.
  • 16 dead, 384 travelers missing, including 105 Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the devastating floods that have affected several districts in the neighbouring country.

Modi said India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible humanitarian assistance as rescue and relief operations continue amid widespread destruction.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time,” Modi said in a post on X.

“India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts,” he added.

105 Indians Among Missing Foreign Nationals

Severe flooding in Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts has swept away homes, damaged infrastructure and left hundreds of people missing as rescue teams continue operations in the flood-hit region.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers have been reported missing following Wednesday's devastating floods in Rasuwa district. The preliminary figure includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens.

Among the missing foreign nationals are 105 Indian citizens and 37 non-resident Indians. Travellers from the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands are also reported missing.

Authorities are verifying the list with travel agencies, guides, local officials and security agencies and have cautioned families against drawing conclusions until the details are confirmed.

ALSO READ: 15 Newborns Killed As AC Compressor Explosion Sparks Massive Fire At Islamabad Hospital

Flash Flood Sweeps Through Bhote Koshi River

The flooding began when a massive surge of water entered the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibetan side at around 9 am local time.

Rasuwa, Dhading and Nuwakot were among the affected districts, with the disaster leaving a trail of destruction near the Tibet border.

The death toll has risen to 16 amid the widespread devastation.

Homes, Bridges And Roads Damaged

The sudden flooding washed away homes, vehicles and bridges and damaged key stretches of road infrastructure in settlements along the river.

A 42-kilometre stretch connecting Betrawati in Nuwakot with the Rasuwagadhi border crossing has been badly damaged, with several bridges swept away.

Hydropower and transmission infrastructure has also suffered major damage, while overflowing rivers and difficult terrain have complicated rescue operations.

Nepal Army helicopters and disaster-response teams have been deployed to the affected areas.

Nepal Seeks Support From India, China

The Nepalese government has prioritised rescue, medical treatment and relief operations as efforts intensify in the flood-hit regions.

Nepal has sought support from India and China, with both countries expressing their willingness to assist with the response.

Modi said Indian teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts as India prepares to provide humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

Emergency Numbers For Missing Travellers

The Nepal Tourism Board has issued emergency contacts for families seeking information about missing travellers.

People can call the toll-free number 1234, emergency hotline 1144, or the Tourist Police at 9851289445.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Flood: Villages, Project Sites Washed Away Near Tibet Border; Heavy Casualties Feared

Before You Go

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent flooding in Nepal?

The flooding began when a massive surge of water entered the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibetan side around 9 am local time. This event led to widespread destruction in several districts.

How many people are reported missing in Nepal due to the floods?

A total of 384 travelers are reported missing, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. Among the foreign nationals, 105 are Indian citizens.

Which districts in Nepal have been affected by the floods?

The severe flooding has affected districts such as Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading. These areas have experienced significant damage to homes and infrastructure near the Tibet border.

What is India's response to the Nepal floods?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and offered India's humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Indian teams are closely coordinating on rescue and relief efforts.

How can families get information about missing travelers?

The Nepal Tourism Board has provided emergency contacts for families seeking information. They can call the toll-free number 1234, emergency hotline 1144, or the Tourist Police at 9851289445.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal PM Modi Nepal Floods Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah
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