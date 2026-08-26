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English NewsNewsSatellite Images Reveal Devastation In Nepal, Exact Cause Still Under Probe

Satellite Images Reveal Devastation In Nepal, Exact Cause Still Under Probe

Satellite images reveal the devastating impact of flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa, showing the dramatic before-and-after transformation of the flood-hit region.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
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  • Upstream blockage creates ongoing risk of a second flood.

A devastating flash flood has killed at least 95 people in Nepal, with hundreds still missing after torrents of water, mud and rock tore through settlements in the Rasuwa district near the Tibet border. More than 100 Indians are among those reported missing, many travelling on pilgrimage to Mount Kailash. Satellite imagery has now revealed the staggering scale of destruction, showing wide areas devastated along the river’s path.

Satellite Images Show Destruction

Satellite images released following the disaster show a dramatic transformation of the affected landscape. Before-and-after imagery indicates that a large swathe on both sides of the river was destroyed, with settlements and infrastructure wiped out or heavily damaged.

Nepal’s disaster authority said an initial assessment of satellite imagery suggested that a landslide involving snow and rock triggered a debris-laden flood in the Lhende River, around 20 kilometres northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

The flood swept through areas including Syapru Besi and Timure, destroying homes, roads, bridges and power infrastructure. Dramatic footage from the region has shown vehicles being carried away and entire stretches of infrastructure disappearing under the raging waters.

Also Read: 77 Kailash Pilgrims From Isha Foundation Missing In Tibet Flash Flood, Sadhguru Ready To Join Rescue Ops

Second Flood Risk

Authorities remain concerned about the possibility of another flood surge. Experts say an upstream blockage remains lodged along the Nepal-China border river, raising fears that a further release of water could cause additional destruction. Residents living near the Bhote Koshi have been urged to move to safer, higher ground.

The precise chain of events behind the disaster remains under investigation. Initial analysis has pointed to a landslide and debris surge, while a 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded shortly before the event and is being examined as a possible trigger.

Also Read: What Caused Nepal Flash Floods? Disaster Authority Explains The Trigger

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Nepal Floods Nepal Flash Floods
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