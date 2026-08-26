Parth Jindal Launches MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV With 40kmpl Mileage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG launched Hector Tomahawk PHEV using new Adapt architecture.

Priced from Rs 21.7 lakh, it's the segment's first PHEV.

It offers 1.5L engine, 115km EV range, 40kmpl mileage.

Parth Jindal today announced not just the electric version of the MG Hector Tomahawk but also the PHEV version of the SUV. The Hector Tomahawk like the EV version is based on the new Adapt architecture which focuses on hybrid and EVs plus plug in hybrid powertrains.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is priced at Rs 21.7 lakh with BAAS which means a further 3.2 Rs is charged for the battery. Without BAAS the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is priced at Rs 25.6 lakh. This is the first plug in hybrid SUV that has entered the compact SUV segment at this price.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV by a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol and has a 20.5 kWh battery pack with an electric only range of 115km plus the fuel efficiency is 40kmpl. This kind of mileage is unthinkable for a large SUV.





Design and Deliveries

Deliveries of the Hector Tomahawk will start a bit later from the electric version in November. Design wise the Hector Tomahawk mirrors the design of the electric version but has a tweaked front end of course which makes it different from the EV.





PHEV Technology and Positioning

The plug in hybrid SUV is something which is not available right now at mainstream levels with only luxury carmakers bringing this technology. Now with the Hector Tomahawk PHEV coming in with a mileage of 40kmpl and over a 1000km range the Hector Tomahawk will appeal to those who want the efficiency of diesel and lower running cost of an EV but also the comfort of having a petrol engine.

The pricing of the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is also similar to a diesel automatic SUV or a conventional strong hybrid SUV.



