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English NewsNewsTerrifying Video Captures Raging Floodwaters Sweeping Through Rasuwa In Nepal

Terrifying Video Captures Raging Floodwaters Sweeping Through Rasuwa In Nepal

A horrific video from Nepal’s Rasuwa captures raging floodwaters surging beneath a bridge, showing the terrifying scale of the destruction.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 05:57 PM (IST)

A terrifying video from flood-hit Rasuwa in Nepal captures the sheer force of the disaster as a raging torrent surges beneath a bridge. The once-calm river can be seen transforming into a powerful wall of muddy water, carrying debris downstream with terrifying speed. The scale of the flooding is staggering, with roads, vehicles, bridges and buildings swept away in the deluge.

The footage offers a chilling glimpse of the destruction caused by the sudden flash floods, which have devastated Rasuwa and surrounding areas.

‘Scale Of Destruction Unreal’

The horrific visuals show water gushing through the river channel at an extraordinary speed, underlining the immense force of the floodwaters.

Dr Farooq Azam, Senior Intervention Manager for the Cryosphere Action Area at ICIMOD and Associate Professor at IIT Indore, said an earthquake could have destabilised ice and rock on a steep Himalayan slope, triggering the massive flash flood.

“We are anticipating an earthquake which has destabilised the ice rock of the glacier,” Azam said. He explained that material may have come down a steep slope and triggered the huge surge of water.

The expert compared the possible sequence to the Chamoli disaster in Uttarakhand, while stressing that the precise cause remains under investigation. He also warned that Himalayan glaciers are already in a fragile state because of long-term changes linked to climate change.

Also Read: Nepal Flood: 19 Dead, 291 Foreign Nationals Missing, Including 105 Indians

Nepal Seeks Help

The floods have caused widespread destruction across Rasuwa and nearby areas. Nepal’s authorities have launched large-scale rescue and relief operations, while several districts along river channels remain on high alert.

Nepal has sought assistance from both India and China, with the Foreign Ministry coordinating efforts to secure relief support. Nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed in Timure near the Nepal-China border have also reportedly gone missing.

Officials are investigating reports that a landslide in the Tibetan region temporarily blocked the river before the accumulated water burst through, unleashing the devastating flood.

The disaster has also triggered concern in neighbouring India. Six districts in Bihar have been placed on alert amid the possibility of increased water flow in the Gandak River.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks To Balendra Shah, Offers India’s ‘All Possible’ Help

Before You Go

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Floods Neapl Nepal Falsh Floods
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