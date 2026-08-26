India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoMG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh: Check Range, Features

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh: Check Range, Features

MG Hector Tomahawk EV launched in India at Rs 13.99 lakh. The electric SUV gets a 69.2kWh battery, claimed range of 517km and 5- and 7-seater configurations.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JSW MG launched new electric Hector Tomahawk SUV.
  • It features a 69.2kWh battery, offering 517km range.
  • Built on ADAPT architecture, it features boxy design.

JSW MG has revealed its new electric SUV placed above the Windsor. The Hector Tomahawk is based on its new ADAPT architecture and is purely electric for starters while a plug in hybrid will follow soon.

The Hector Tomahawk as it will be called is bigger than the current Hector and comes with a 69.2kWh battery along with a claimed range of 517km. The SUV also has a front mounted electric motor with around 150kw.


MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh: Check Range, Features

Design and Road Presence

The Hector Tomahawk looks boxy and the EV version has a closed off grille. Size wise it has plenty of road presence with an upright roofline. The Hector Tomahawk is not having any similarity to the Hector being based on a different platform altogether.

Some of the detailing at the front we can see are the H shaped DRLs and the squarish LED headlamps.


MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh: Check Range, Features

Features and Interior

The interior is a typical MG affair with a large floating touchscreen but also a decent amount of physical buttons. The 39cm touchscreen infotainment system has EV related features plus features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 540 degree camera and more while powered seats with ventilation, panoramic sunroof, gesture controls, powered tailgate and more are there too.

Price, Seating and Rivals

Prices of the Hector Tomahawk have been revealed too without the BAAS which is under 20 lakh. The MG Hector Tomahawk will compete with the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9s in being a premium family three row electric SUV while available with a lifetime battery warranty and in 5 plus 7 seater forms with a 2.8m plus long wheelbase along with a boot space of 610l with the 5 seater and 528l for the 7 seater.


MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh: Check Range, Features

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the JSW MG Hector Tomahawk?

The JSW MG Hector Tomahawk is a new electric SUV positioned above the Windsor. It is built on the ADAPT architecture and will initially be purely electric, with a plug-in hybrid version to follow.

What are the battery and range specifications for the Hector Tomahawk?

The Hector Tomahawk comes with a 69.2kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 517km. It features a front-mounted electric motor with around 150kw.

What are some notable interior features of the Hector Tomahawk?

The interior boasts a 39cm floating touchscreen with EV features, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and a 540-degree camera. It also includes powered ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, gesture controls, and a powered tailgate.

What seating configurations and boot space options are available for the Hector Tomahawk?

The Hector Tomahawk is offered in 5-seater and 7-seater forms, with a wheelbase over 2.8m. The 5-seater provides 610 liters of boot space, while the 7-seater offers 528 liters.

What is the pricing and main rival of the Hector Tomahawk?

Prices for the Hector Tomahawk are under 20 lakh without the BAAS. It will primarily compete with the Mahindra XEV 9s as a premium family three-row electric SUV.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
MG Mg Hector Tomahawk Ev Tomahawk EV Launched
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh: Check Range, Features
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh: Check Range, Features
Auto
Suzuki e Sky Won’t Come To India: Should Maruti Launch It Here?
Suzuki e Sky Won’t Come To India: Should Maruti Launch It Here?
Auto
New 2026 Audi Q3 First Look, Images, Features And Launch Details
New 2026 Audi Q3 First Look, Images, Features And Launch Details
Auto
Bajaj Pulsar Turns 25 As New Pulsar 150, 125 Launched
Bajaj Pulsar Turns 25 As New Pulsar 150, 125 Launched
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
Maharashtra News: MPSC Cancels Drug Inspector Recruitment Exam After Screening Test Irregularity Complaints
Entertainment News: GIVA Pulls Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad After Backlash and Political Row
Pakistan News: PIMS Hospital Fire Kills At Least 14 Newborns, Probe Ordered in Islamabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget