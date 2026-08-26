MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh: Check Range, Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JSW MG launched new electric Hector Tomahawk SUV.

It features a 69.2kWh battery, offering 517km range.

Built on ADAPT architecture, it features boxy design.

JSW MG has revealed its new electric SUV placed above the Windsor. The Hector Tomahawk is based on its new ADAPT architecture and is purely electric for starters while a plug in hybrid will follow soon.

The Hector Tomahawk as it will be called is bigger than the current Hector and comes with a 69.2kWh battery along with a claimed range of 517km. The SUV also has a front mounted electric motor with around 150kw.





Design and Road Presence

The Hector Tomahawk looks boxy and the EV version has a closed off grille. Size wise it has plenty of road presence with an upright roofline. The Hector Tomahawk is not having any similarity to the Hector being based on a different platform altogether.

Some of the detailing at the front we can see are the H shaped DRLs and the squarish LED headlamps.





Features and Interior

The interior is a typical MG affair with a large floating touchscreen but also a decent amount of physical buttons. The 39cm touchscreen infotainment system has EV related features plus features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 540 degree camera and more while powered seats with ventilation, panoramic sunroof, gesture controls, powered tailgate and more are there too.

Price, Seating and Rivals

Prices of the Hector Tomahawk have been revealed too without the BAAS which is under 20 lakh. The MG Hector Tomahawk will compete with the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9s in being a premium family three row electric SUV while available with a lifetime battery warranty and in 5 plus 7 seater forms with a 2.8m plus long wheelbase along with a boot space of 610l with the 5 seater and 528l for the 7 seater.



