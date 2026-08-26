The JSW MG Hector Tomahawk is a new electric SUV positioned above the Windsor. It is built on the ADAPT architecture and will initially be purely electric, with a plug-in hybrid version to follow.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh: Check Range, Features
MG Hector Tomahawk EV launched in India at Rs 13.99 lakh. The electric SUV gets a 69.2kWh battery, claimed range of 517km and 5- and 7-seater configurations.
- JSW MG launched new electric Hector Tomahawk SUV.
- It features a 69.2kWh battery, offering 517km range.
- Built on ADAPT architecture, it features boxy design.
JSW MG has revealed its new electric SUV placed above the Windsor. The Hector Tomahawk is based on its new ADAPT architecture and is purely electric for starters while a plug in hybrid will follow soon.
The Hector Tomahawk as it will be called is bigger than the current Hector and comes with a 69.2kWh battery along with a claimed range of 517km. The SUV also has a front mounted electric motor with around 150kw.
Design and Road Presence
The Hector Tomahawk looks boxy and the EV version has a closed off grille. Size wise it has plenty of road presence with an upright roofline. The Hector Tomahawk is not having any similarity to the Hector being based on a different platform altogether.
Some of the detailing at the front we can see are the H shaped DRLs and the squarish LED headlamps.
Features and Interior
The interior is a typical MG affair with a large floating touchscreen but also a decent amount of physical buttons. The 39cm touchscreen infotainment system has EV related features plus features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 540 degree camera and more while powered seats with ventilation, panoramic sunroof, gesture controls, powered tailgate and more are there too.
Price, Seating and Rivals
Prices of the Hector Tomahawk have been revealed too without the BAAS which is under 20 lakh. The MG Hector Tomahawk will compete with the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9s in being a premium family three row electric SUV while available with a lifetime battery warranty and in 5 plus 7 seater forms with a 2.8m plus long wheelbase along with a boot space of 610l with the 5 seater and 528l for the 7 seater.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the JSW MG Hector Tomahawk?
What are the battery and range specifications for the Hector Tomahawk?
The Hector Tomahawk comes with a 69.2kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 517km. It features a front-mounted electric motor with around 150kw.
What are some notable interior features of the Hector Tomahawk?
The interior boasts a 39cm floating touchscreen with EV features, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and a 540-degree camera. It also includes powered ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, gesture controls, and a powered tailgate.
What seating configurations and boot space options are available for the Hector Tomahawk?
The Hector Tomahawk is offered in 5-seater and 7-seater forms, with a wheelbase over 2.8m. The 5-seater provides 610 liters of boot space, while the 7-seater offers 528 liters.
What is the pricing and main rival of the Hector Tomahawk?
Prices for the Hector Tomahawk are under 20 lakh without the BAAS. It will primarily compete with the Mahindra XEV 9s as a premium family three-row electric SUV.