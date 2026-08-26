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English NewsNewsAkhilesh Yadav Wife Dimple To Be CM? SP Chief’s Reply Fuels Speculation

Akhilesh Yadav Wife Dimple To Be CM? SP Chief’s Reply Fuels Speculation

Akhilesh Yadav has unveiled major women-focused promises ahead of the 2027 UP polls, while his remarks on wife Dimple Yadav as a possible CM face have fuelled fresh political speculation.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 04:12 PM (IST)

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has put women voters at the centre of his political strategy, announcing a series of welfare promises while leaving the question of his wife Dimple Yadav’s chief ministerial role deliberately open. Yadav said the party would promise Rs 40,000 a year for women, expand its pension scheme and provide laptops to girls who pass intermediate exams. 

Dimple As CM Face?

When Akhilesh Yadav was asked whether Dimple Yadav could be projected as the Samajwadi Party’s chief ministerial candidate, he did not give a direct yes or no. Instead, he remarked that people were getting caught up in the question itself.

His response is likely to keep speculation alive over Dimple’s political role ahead of the 2027 polls.

Rs 40,000 For Women

Akhilesh Yadav said the SP would include the proposed ‘Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana’ in its election manifesto. Under the scheme, women would receive Rs 40,000 every year, with the amount set to increase annually.

The SP has increasingly placed women’s economic empowerment at the centre of its 2027 campaign. Yadav said development was incomplete without the progress of the “half of the population” and promised measures focused on women’s safety, independence and financial strength.

The party also plans to extend its pension scheme and provide laptops to girls who pass their intermediate examinations.

Also Read: UP YouTuber Chhavi Varshney Killed In Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

Akhilesh Targets BJP

Yadav attacked the BJP over its approach to women’s issues, arguing that the party treats “Nari” as a slogan. He demanded implementation of the women’s reservation law and invoked the Hathras case while criticising the BJP’s ‘Nari Vandan’ messaging.

He also referred to Khushi Dubey’s case, saying people had not forgotten how she was sent to jail.

Also Read: Fire Brigade Used To Wash BJP MLA’s Innova; Viral Video Sparks Row In MP’s Singrauli

Before You Go

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
AKhilesh Yadav DImple Yadav UP Elections 2027
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